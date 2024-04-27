Texas A&M WR Ainias Smith is a Swiss Army knife, bringing his dynamic offensive skill set to the Eagles

The Eagles added depth to their receiving corps Saturday, drafting Texas A&M slot receiver Ainias Smith with the 152nd pick in the NFL draft.

Smith, 22, started 36 games over a five-year career with the Aggies and finished last season with 53 catches for 795 yards and two touchdowns. He surpassed the 500-yard mark three times during his career, but missed eight games with a leg injury in 2022 before having a resurgent senior season.

Advertisement

At 5-foot-9, 190 pounds, Smith was used primarily as a slot receiver in college. According to Pro Football Focus, roughly 70% of his offensive snaps came on the inside. Smith didn’t participate in the NFL scouting combine because of a leg injury discovered in Indianapolis, but reportedly ran a 4.55-second 40-yard dash at Texas A&M’s pro day once recovered from the injury.

Smith’s main selling point aside from his college production is his short-area quickness and route-running ability. The former five-star recruit was also a productive return specialist in college, earning all-Southeastern Conference honors as both an all-purpose player and a return specialist in 2023.

Smith became the second offensive addition for the Eagles on Day 3 of the draft, joining Clemson running back Will Shipley as the first two offensive players in the Eagles’ draft class. The team prioritized defense with its premium picks in the first two days, adding cornerback Quinyon Mitchell, defensive back Cooper DeJean, and edge rusher Jalyx Hunt with its first three picks. It’s worth noting Smith, Shipley, and DeJean each have a track record of making an impact as return specialists in college.

Analysis

On Day 3 of the NFL draft, players who have several desirable traits rise to the top. Whether it’s athleticism, speed, or positional versatility, the more you bring to a football team, the greater your chances of getting drafted are.

For the Eagles, adding a dynamic wide receiver was needed to pair with DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown — both of whom have received contract extensions. Parris Campbell and DeVante Parker are potential stopgaps for the third wide receiver role, but are short-term answers and more possession-type of receivers.

The lack of a run-after-catch wideout is a big reason the Eagles went after Texas A&M wide receiver Ainias Smith, who has played outside and slot receiver for the Aggies, running back, along with serving as their punt returner. That dynamic skill set, across several positions, makes him an intriguing fit for what he could bring to Kellen Moore’s offense, while serving as another weapon for Jalen Hurts.

Dangerous with ball in his hands

His statistics don’t tell the full story. Smith compiled 23 touchdowns from scrimmage in his career, 19 of those coming as a pass catcher. In addition, though, he had two punt return touchdowns, including a highlight reel 82-yarder against Arkansas last year where he weaved past defenders and showed his explosiveness in crossing the field multiple times.

Though he’s a bit on the smaller side, at 5-foot-9, 190 pounds, Smith is fearless in catching the ball over the middle of the field and in his ability to make players miss in the open field. He won’t wow you with his route-running ability, though he can create subtle separation with his speed and can get open from multiple spots. According to Pro Football Focus, Smith had 390 snaps at slot receiver and 145 as an outside receiver, though his game is predicated on making magic with the ball in his hands.

During his 2020 season, Smith played running back for a handful of games, showing the burst, speed, and power to bounce off tackles. He scored his four career rushing touchdowns that season, giving you a glimpse of the athleticism and versatility he brings.

His small frame won’t have him winning downfield vertical routes in 50/50 catch situations, but he’s an exciting player who can be best maximized in getting him the ball near or around the line of scrimmage.

Projection in Eagles offense

Smith’s skill set will translate best as a slot receiver who can be utilized in multiple ways offensively, needing a creative play-caller to best maximize his abilities. Think of player usage like Deebo Samuel with the 49ers and Alvin Kamara with the Saints when imagining how Smith could be used in the Eagles’ receiver room.

Here’s what he told The Inquirer during the NFL scouting combine on March 1 about his skill set: “A lot of teams have been talking to me about playing receiver, playing in the slot [but] they really want to know if I’m able to play on the outside. I feel like this is a great opportunity for me to just go ahead and showcase myself in that position. And on top of that, a lot of teams have also been saying I can play a little bit of running back, probably like in third-down situations.”

It’s also notable that Eagles receiver coach Aaron Moorehead was present for his pro day workout last month. Smith became the fourth player taken by the Eagles in the draft that took a predraft visit in Philly.