Will this finally be the year?

After more than 40 years of the Eagles avoiding first-round linebacker prospects in the NFL draft, there’s a glimmer of hope for fans clamoring for a blue-chip ‘backer this year, however unlikely it may be.

There are a few first-round hopefuls at the position and, like usual, the Eagles have a need. Let’s not get ahead of ourselves, though. The smart money would still be on them targeting more premium positions with their two first-rounders, especially considering Howie Roseman’s recent evaluation of the depth of this year’s linebacker class.

“I don’t know what the attention is going on in the media,” he said Wednesday. “But I know this is a good linebacking class and I think there will be a lot of good players that come out.”

Here’s a rundown of the linebacker prospects:

The top guys

Devin Lloyd, Utah

Lloyd is a modern-day linebacker with sideline-to-sideline speed, a nose for the ball, and good size at 6-foot-3, 237 pounds.

He projects as a plug-and-play off-ball linebacker who can be effective in coverage while also holding up against the run. Watching Lloyd, it’s apparent how comfortable he is operating in space. He had four interceptions and a forced fumble last season, which is indicative of his instincts.

He had a solid combine, running the 40-yard dash in 4.66 seconds, but his lack of truly elite quickness or speed will keep him out of the top-10. Still, Lloyd should be a starter-quality player right away with the upside to become a difference maker at some point.

Nakobe Dean, Georgia

Dean was at the center of the best defense in college football last season and some would argue he was the most important player on the field.

Like Lloyd, Dean’s instincts and playmaking ability are special. He combines it with good speed and intensity. Dean’s body of work, particularly in the SEC, makes him a likely first rounder, but there are a few knocks on him.

A few nagging injuries caused Dean to skip athletic testing altogether, and there are some valid concerns about him being able to hold up at 5-11, 229 pounds. He struggled at times taking on blocks in college, and he won’t have the luxury of playing behind a defensive line as dominant as Georgia’s was last year very often.

Believers will point to Jonathan Vilma as a comparison for Dean, which is probably the best-case scenario.

The risers

Christian Harris, Alabama

Assuming the Eagles continue the linebacker-less streak, Harris is atop a large group of intriguing Day 2 prospects at the position.

The 6-foot, 226-pound linebacker is a rock-solid prospect with three years of starting experience in Nick Saban’s pro-style defense. His traits alone should make him a first-rounder, but he has to make strides as a read-and-react player in space.

Still, Harris offers a lot to work with. He ran a 4.44 40-yard dash and his 11-foot broad jump was in the 98th percentile, according to mockdraftable.com. He’s a solid tackler and plays with an edge you’d want your linebackers to have. He’s also a competent coverage linebacker. Saban asked him to cover running backs, tight ends, and even slot receivers at times.

Putting Harris in a rotation with T.J. Edwards and Davion Taylor would give the Eagles two speed demons to complement Edwards, who has plenty of football smarts to insulate them a bit.

Quay Walker, Georgia

Another Georgia linebacker.

Simply put, Walker has the speed and fluidity of a modern-day linebacker while being built like your grandpa’s favorite enforcer. He ran a 4.52 40-yard dash at 6-4, 240 pounds and that speed shows up when you watch him.

He’s very much a developmental player at this point, but he’s got a great foundation as an excellent coverage linebacker who can also tackle and play with great effort.

Drafting any Georgia linebacker will come with the unknown of how they’ll look without a dominant defensive line keeping them clean, but Walker’s closing speed and his size make him an enticing second-round prospect.

The sleepers

Leo Chenal, Wisconsin

Let’s get this out of the way now: Chenal isn’t for everybody, but he is an easy guy to get enamored with.

The 6-3, 250-pound prospect has serious play strength; he’s probably the strongest linebacker in the class and is certainly the heaviest. He’s a rocked-up, old-school downhill linebacker who also moves around better than you’d think. His spider chart backs up his athleticism at such a big size. He was 90th percentile or higher among linebackers in the 40-yard dash (4.53 seconds), the vertical jump (41 inches), and the broad jump (128 inches).

Because of his build and college experience as a pass-rusher, there’s also some potential Chenal could take on the hybrid linebacker/rusher role that Micah Parsons popularized last year.

Is he a fit with the Eagles? Maybe not.

Chenal’s biggest weakness is how few coverage snaps he played at Wisconsin. He projects as a blitzer and a downhill linebacker instead of a guy you’d ask to mirror running backs and tight ends. Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon called the second-fewest blitzes in the league last season.

If the Eagles envision Chenal as a “SAM” linebacker, he could carve out a role as a line-of-scrimmage player with more responsibilities that fit his skill set, but it’s hard to envision him as an ideal fit as an off-ball linebacker.

Chad Muma, Wyoming

Muma is a small-school prospect who caught on because of his well-rounded skill set.

His biggest attribute may be his instincts and football IQ, but he’s also plenty fast and physical at 6-3, 240 pounds. He represented himself well at the Senior Bowl, which helped quell the concerns about him playing a lower level of competition.

“Muma is one of my favorites to watch,” NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah said Thursday. “Muma is so quick to see things, to kind of key in and diagnose as we like to say. He’s just always around the football. He trusts his eyes. There’s no hesitation to his game. He’s got timing and bursts as a blitzer. Outstanding in coverage with his instincts.”

Troy Andersen, Montana State

Andersen’s another small-school prospect who has risen up draft boards in the last few months.

He got everyone’s attention at the scouting combine, where he ran a 4.42 40-yard dash at 6-3, 240 pounds. According to the GPS-tracking data from the Senior Bowl, he hit 20.29 mph during the game, which was the fastest speed reached by any linebacker.

Right now, he’s more of a project who needs to develop a feel for the game and can improve as a tackler. It’s not necessarily an indictment on him; he just moved to linebacker three years ago. The size, speed, and toughness are all there; now he has to put it all together.