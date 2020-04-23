I also think that such a scenario will not automatically constitute a failure. In fact, there’s an argument to be made that the draft’s other loaded position is at the Eagles’ other biggest need. At the moment, the roster says that they are placing an awful lot of faith in Andre Dillard being the guy he was in two of the five games in which he played extensively as a rookie. At the moment, Lane Johnson is the only Eagle on the roster who has taken more than 350 NFL snaps at tackle, where this year’s draft is almost a talented as wideout. On the interior, Jason Kelce is going to be 33 this season, and Brandon Brooks is going to be 31. Beyond the four veterans, three of whom will be 30+ years old, the linemen on the Eagles roster have combined to see 416 NFL snaps: 337 from Dillard, 79 from Matt Pryor, and zero from everybody else.