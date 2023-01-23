Eagles draft: 2023 Senior Bowl offensive prospects the Birds could pick to fill roster needs

Over the last three NFL draft classes, the Eagles have found difference makers — several of whom participated in the annual Senior Bowl.

They include quarterback Jalen Hurts, who participated in 2020. In the 2021 draft class, while left guard Landon Dickerson and wide receiver DeVonta Smith didn’t compete in the Senior Bowl due to injury, they left lasting impressions in Mobile, Ala. on the Eagles, becoming the first two picks of their draft class.

This past draft, the Eagles spent a sixth-round pick on SMU tight end Grant Calcaterra, who played a small but significant role for the offense this season with Dallas Goedert missing time with his injury, accumulating five receptions for 81 yards in the regular season.

It’s clear the Eagles value players who participate in the Senior Bowl, and with potential needs at right tackle and running back, this year’s accepted invites include promising prospects who can fill those holes on the roster.

The future at RT

After putting together an All-Pro season at 32, Lane Johnson is expected to be back next season, but he won’t play forever. With at least two or three right tackles expected to go off the board on the first two days of the draft, the position this cycle is deep and rich with talent.

An immediate option that sticks out is Ohio State’s Dawand Jones, who is a verified 6-8, 370 pounds, with a whopping 89⅛-inch wingspan, according to Senior Bowl director Jim Nagy. An imposing presence in the trenches, Jones was a dominant force for the Buckeyes, moving defenders against their will in the run game. He showed high-level skill in pass protection, with a bevy of techniques including his snatch-and-trap maneuver.

Nagy told The Inquirer previously that one of his scouts likened Jones to Ravens Hall of Famer offensive lineman Jonathan Ogden, who was 6-9, 345 pounds in his playing days.

If Jones, who is projected to be a Day 2 pick with starter upside as a rookie, is gone by the time the Eagles make their second- or third-round selections, another player who could interest them is Oklahoma right tackle Wanya Morris, who spent two seasons each with the Sooners and Tennessee. While Jones is the more polished and physically imposing player. Morris is more of a developmental prospect, with excellent athleticism and recovery ability in pass protection. He played left tackle earlier in his career.

The Sooners utilized him as a lead blocker on the perimeter, allowing him to block in space. His measurements align with Johnson’s (6-6, 310), but he still needs refinement with his blocking anchor and to develop quicker, stronger hand placement. Nagy believes Morris makes sense as an heir apparent to Johnson if the Eagles decide to select a future replacement this cycle.

“When you’re talking about a high-end athlete, the Eagles are used to playing with a very good athlete in Lane Johnson at right tackle over the past decade. Lane has left tackle athleticism. He just ended up on the right side, and Wanya has the same thing,” Nagy said.

“Wanya was displayed on the right side for Tennessee and Oklahoma, but he has left tackle athleticism.”

Morris’ former teammate at Tennessee, Darnell Wright, is regarded as one of the top right tackles in the draft as well, but his lack of foot speed and lateral mobility raises questions about how he would fit in the Eagles’ scheme. He is also an expected Day 2 pick.

Deep RB stable in Mobile

Since 2002, the Eagles have selected four running backs on Day 2 of the draft (Brian Westbrook, Ryan Moats, LeSean McCoy, and Miles Sanders) and haven’t selected a first-round back since 1986. Two underclassmen sit atop the 2023 running back draft class (Bijan Robinson, Jahmyr Gibbs), but history tells us the Eagles will select a Day 2 or 3 running back.

The Senior Bowl group this year has players of all sizes and traits, but three are intriguing for the dual-threat abilities: Georgia’s Kenny McIntosh, Oklahoma’s Eric Gray, and Texas’ Roschon Johnson.

McIntosh, who is listed at 6-1, 215 pounds, has superb contact balance, vision, and acceleration that makes him an alluring prospect, on top of what he brings as a receiving back. He made history this season, becoming the first running back to record 800+ rushing yards and 500+ receiving yards in a single season for Georgia. His performance in the College Football Playoff semifinal gave an insight on his skill set, accumulating 126 total yards (70 rushing, 56 receiving) on 10 touches.

For Gray, he too started his career at Tennessee before finishing his last two seasons with the Sooners. The shifty back who has several highlight reel-worthy moves in the open field while averaging a whopping 6.4 yards per carry as a senior, thrives in a zone scheme where it allows him to get downhill quickly and into the open field. Listed at 5-10, 210 pounds, Gray makes most of his yardage after contact (727 of 1,366 rushing yards) and has modest production as a receiver, but his dynamic ability with the ball in his hands more than makes up for it.

Roschon Johnson probably has the most interesting story, considering his breakout freshman campaign before his projected first-round teammate Robinson took the reins. Of the two, Johnson was the more physical, smash-mouth runner with unique athleticism at his 6-2, 220-pound size. He brings a total skill set too, as he possesses the ability to pop long runs, is physical enough to handle pass protection duties, and is elusive enough to turn a screen into a 40- or 50-yard gain. Of the three, he has the least amount of yards and catches, but his skill set will be valuable, considering he’s a running back who doesn’t have a lot of tread on his tires.

Based on their college production and potential scheme fit, Johnson or McIntosh make sense to replace Sanders if he chooses to test free agency and earn a big pay day.

Best of the rest

Quarterback, tight end, and wide receiver are the much lower down on the Eagles’ list of needs, but it wouldn’t hurt to monitor a few names from each group.

Of the wide receivers, Virginia’s Dontayvion Wicks and Nebraska’s Trey Palmer could be players the Eagles bring in as Day 3 selections. Palmer has the speed to take the top off defenses, while Wicks is a balanced and nuanced route runner who could operate from the slot, with a lot to prove after a disappointing 2022 campaign.

If the Eagles decide to add another tight end to their already loaded group, Oregon State’s Luke Musgrave, who has the traits and speed to be a dynamic receiving target, and Alabama’s Cameron Latu, who has the size and natural feel for finding soft spots in zone coverage, could thrive alongside Goedert.

At quarterback, TCU’s Max Duggan’s running ability and making plays out of structure makes sense for the Eagles’ system that allows Hurts to utilize his running ability. Duggan doesn’t have the strongest arm and struggles with consistency in accuracy, but is a developmental backup option in the right system.