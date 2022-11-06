Lane Johnson leans forward against a desk located on the second floor of a modest-sized office building in Cherry Hill and looks at the group of 25 people seated directly in front of him.

He isn’t blinking much. His large hands are clenched near the edge of the table’s surface. His voice crescendos to assure everyone in the room can hear his message. Among those in attendance include a mix of survivors, patients, and staffers from the Success TMS depression treatment clinic.

For Johnson, it was essential to spend part of his mini bye-week on Saturday afternoon sharing his story.

“You have to attack the monster before it keeps building and building,” the Eagles right tackle says.

The monsters that Johnson is referring to are depression and anxiety.

Over the past year, Johnson has surfaced his personal battles with mental health. Last season, the three-time Pro Bowler took a leave of absence from the team while he treated his issues. He suffered multiple symptoms, including internal pain and vomiting, after he temporarily abandoned his prescribed medication. Upon his return to the Eagles, Johnson shed light on his struggles, which began many years ago when he starred as a quarterback at Kilgore College in East Texas.

“My mental health journey started at the end of my senior year of high school,” Johnson says. “The monster just progressed.”

For about two hours, this space is just for Johnson and the invited crowd. It’s a space where they do not have to think about football or money or pressure or failure.

“This isn’t a pity party — it’s just me and y’all,” Johnson says. “I like this intimate setting.”

Johnson’s visit at Success TMS consisted of a tour of the 2,000-square foot facility, a freestyle message detailing his mental health journey, and a Q&A. Throughout Johnson’s speech, he emphasized the pressures of living up to expectations, and the related stresses that come with not fulfilling what’s deemed as acceptable by society in a performance-based industry. It’s a tug-and-pull relationship he has learned to balance during his 10-year career.

After Johnson was selected with the fourth pick in the 2013 draft out of Oklahoma, he made quick observations of his new home.

“Back in Texas, football is life, death, and religion down there — I found out it’s very similar here,” Johnson said. “Philly people care about their sports. There are ways to handle this profession. You’ve got to realize this game is about the fans, it always is and always has been. If you [mess] up and have a few bad games, a bad season, the only thing you can do is move forward and progress. If you sit back and harp on the negatives, it will get a lot worse.

“I’m very fortunate to be part of Philly. I was just very intimidated when I came here. I didn’t know much about the city. I heard all the stories like fans booing Santa Claus. You just don’t know and you have to find out through playing. The people here [freaking] love football. You get paid a stupid amount of money to play a [freaking] sport so people can have fun on Sundays.”

Johnson has utilized several resources to treat his mental health. From medication to breathing exercises on game day to learning about other professional athletes’ journeys, Johnson is handling what has historically been considered a tough conversation with a front-facing approach.

On Saturday, Johnson gained more insight on transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS), a treatment technique that uses a magnetic field to gently stimulate the areas of the brain that are underactive in individuals with depression. As explained by tour guide Lindsey Hoffman, TMS sends targeted pulses to the parts of the brain responsible for depression.

TMS is approved by the FDA and covered by a majority of insurance plans. According to research by Success, TMS generates a 84% response rate with a 45% remission rate. TMS Success has eight clinics across the tri-state region.

“It’s really about trying to get out there that services are accessible,” said Benjamin Eiss, founding partner of TMS Success. “Lane is continuing to communicate his struggles, and more people are becoming comfortable with reaching out.”

Since training camp, Johnson has held three similar speaking events at depression treatment clinics. His goal is to utilize his platform and ultimately save others from the global illness. After speaking and hosting his Q&A, Johnson spent additional time getting to know some of the attendees and listening to their personal struggles.

“I’m just at a point now where I’m just grateful,” Johnson said. “A lot of athletes can’t really enjoy their career until it’s all done. Because when you’re in it, you’re busy, you’re practicing, you’re worried about who you’re playing next. It doesn’t really sink in until the offseason or until you step away from the game. Everything goes fast.

“In this room, I saw a lot of people who can relate. Either they’re suffering or know somebody who is suffering. I feel like there’s a lot of power in sharing your story. I’ve poured so much of my life into this. I try to perform well. There are jobs that are dependent on how you play. Coaches, general managers, teammates — there’s a lot of stuff tied into this. When you feel like you let those guys down, that’s when it really hits you.”

At 32, Johnson remains elite. He hasn’t allowed a quarterback hit since Week 7 of the 2021 season (1,139 snaps), and he hasn’t allowed a sack since Week 10 of the 2020 season (1,326 snaps).

“On top of the fact that he’s so talented and so quick, he uses the technique that he’s been taught, and it’s all over the film,” offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland recently told The Inquirer. “Not only is he physically freakish, he’s technically sound. Together with those two things, I don’t know who’s better.”

Johnson strives for perfection. He’s hungry to extend his jaw-dropping streaks while protecting quarterback Jalen Hurts. He’s eager to prove he’s still the best right tackle in football. And he’s longing to help push the 8-0 Eagles to their second Super Bowl title.

However, Johnson is aware there are more important things in life that he wants to be able to enjoy. He frequently keeps in touch with close friend and recently retired offensive lineman Brandon Brooks. Together, the duo has formed a strong bond away from the field while they share their similar experiences with mental health.

“To be honest with you,” Johnson said, “I’ve thought about playing this year and maybe two more.”

“A lot of that is because of my [three] kids. I don’t want to be away from my kids more than I already am. They’re in Oklahoma for half the year, I only see them half the year, that’s all the time I get to spend with them. That’s a drag.”

If 2 1/2 years is all that remains of Johnson’s extraordinary career, then what’s next?

“As for possibly coaching, I love the game of football,” he said. “But coaches spend more time away from their families than the players. They’re never home, their families go through a lot. But I like working with guys. I don’t know if I could do something part-time — kind of like what [director of player development] Connor Barwin does — whether it’s here or the University of Oklahoma.

“But once my [career] is over, I’m ready to kill my identity of being a football player and go into something else. Whatever that is, it’s to be determined.”