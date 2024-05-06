Thumbs up or down: Eagles beat writers weigh in on drafting Will Shipley

Jeff McLane: 🤷🏻‍♂️

The Eagles seemed likely to draft a running back this year, especially on the third day. There was depth there, and with the depreciation of the position, there have been opportunities in recent drafts to find value. Shipley could have gone in the third or fifth round, so the Eagles grabbing him in the fourth didn’t seem a reach. He was a productive back at Clemson who projects as a complementary piece in the NFL. He also has return skills and could be another prospect who vies for the kick returner role with the rule change.

Shipley doesn’t have to come in and play right away, although running back may have the easiest learning curve at the next level. The Eagles brought in Saquon Barkley to be the workhouse and Kenneth Gainwell returns for a fourth season — the last in his rookie deal. Shipley would be a potential replacement if Gainwell were to leave in free agency next offseason. But it’s not as if Gainwell has a lock on the No. 2 job this season. In college, Shipley displayed vision, patience, and feel as a runner. He could be a fit for Jeff Stoutland’s run schemes and take advantage of the creases created by one of the better run-blocking offensive lines. Shipley, who did a solid job of finishing off runs, could help an Eagles run offense that finished near the bottom in yards after contact last season.

He’s not especially big, though, at 206 pounds. The modern game doesn’t need mountain movers, but can he hold up over a 17-game season? Shipley caught a fair amount of passes out of the backfield and occasionally from the slot for the Tigers. He wasn’t the most natural receiver. But when he got the ball in his hands, he made defenders miss in the open field. He doesn’t quite have breakaway speed.

Overall, the pick made sense. The Eagles took Shipley before a run on running backs. The Bills took Kentucky’s Ray Davis and the 49ers selected Louisville’s Isaac Guerendo at the next two spots. The Jets chose Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen five picks after that. We’ll see who got the best guy. There were, of course, options at other positions. Few third-day selections pan out, though. If Shipley ends up anywhere on par with Gainwell — a fifth-rounder — it’ll be a success.

Olivia Reiner: 🤷🏻‍♀️

Going into the draft, I suspected that the Eagles would snag a running back. While they added Barkley in free agency, they lost some depth by not re-signing Boston Scott and Rashaad Penny. Before this year, the last time the Eagles selected a running back in the draft was in 2019 with Gainwell (fifth round out of Memphis).

The Eagles took Shipley early in a run on running backs in the fourth round (second of four running backs taken in a span of five picks). They traded back from 123 to 127 with the Houston Texans and drafted him, picking up a 2025 fifth-round pick in the process. So, even if Shipley doesn’t pan out, the Eagles at least got good value in the trade.

In general, the selection of a running back in the fourth round and the trade back to acquire him makes sense. But can Shipley make an impact at the NFL level and contribute in a situational role in the Eagles backfield? He carved out a role as a three-year starter at Clemson thanks to his versatility in the running game, the passing game, and as a kick returner. In 2022, he earned first-team All-ACC honors in three categories — running back, all-purpose, and kick returner — making him the first player in conference history to do so.

That versatility could help him get on the field early on in his Eagles career. He’s a talented receiver (averaged 7.1 yards per reception in 36 games) and is shifty with the ball in his hands, both in the running and passing games. The Eagles also love his mentality, bestowing a “red star” upon him before the draft.

However, at 5-foot-11, 206 pounds, Shipley is undersized for the running back position (51st percentile in height, 24th in weight among running backs, according to MockDraftable). While there are certainly examples of him maintaining his balance and running through contact on film, there are also examples of him going down easily. Defenders only get bigger and stronger at the NFL level, and Shipley’s lack of size is only going to get magnified. Shipley could certainly improve his strength, but it’s fair to wonder why he didn’t at Clemson.

He also has a history of ball-security issues, including seven fumbles in the last two seasons. Shipley has struggled in pass protection, which will need improvement if he wants to become a third-down back. While there’s a lot to like about Shipley, there are also reasons to be skeptical about his potential.