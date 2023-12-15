Meet the former Philly lifestyle brand that inadvertently became a hit among hundreds of Eagles fans this season

Seun Olubodun has always had this thing for bulldogs.

Ask him, and he’ll tell you it has to do with “fighting spirit.”

It’s a love that aligns with his entrepreneurial spirit, one that spawned the creation of his dog-centric lifestyle brand Duke & Winston in 2010. At the height of Duke & Winston, Olubodun had a one-story brick and mortar along Chestnut Street in the heart of Rittenhouse, where he sold t-shirts, sweatshirts, hats, and more bearing an homage to both Philly and his favorite guy, his bulldog Duke, who was a fixture at the store.

But as fast as the rise of Duke & Winston, came a fall that hit Olubodun and his business hard. Inventory wasn’t moving, while Rittenhouse rents were rising, which caused the creator and his company to go into a tailspin. In 2015, when he finally bid farewell to the business, Olubodun told Philadelphia Weekly in 2019, that it sent him into depression.

In the midst of all that, his beloved Duke had passed.

“I broke down after that because he was the face of my brand and my best friend for all those years,” Olubodun told PW. “So when I disappeared, it’s like he just kind of like disappeared. I was hoping that he would still be with us to see this second launch and watch us try to make it into a success, but you know, it’s just the way things go sometimes.”

Today, let’s just say Duke would be proud. An e-commerce-centric relaunch in 2019 has proved profitable for Olubodun, but this year might be one of his best, after an inadvertent design of a bulldog holding a football became a line that has taken off for Duke & Winston. It has caught the attention of a few Philadelphia Eagles, namely Birds rookie Jalen Carter, who most recently was spotted wearing one of Olubodun’s signature bulldog hoodies as the team boarded the plane to Dallas last week.

Even before the hoodie found its way to Carter, who is one of several players from Georgia who found a spot on the Eagles’ roster, Olubodun said the collection was already stirring quite the buzz, to the point that he wasn’t even thinking about trying to get merch in the hands of some of those Georgia players. On the first day of launch, Olubodun said he sold about 250 pieces, ranging from t-shirts that start at $36 to sweatshirts at $72 apiece.

Enter Jason Brewer, the owner of Philly-based marketing agency Brolik, who Olubodun credits with putting the bug in his ear.

“Like a year ago, I’ve been looking for just different opportunities to grow the brand and the product line, in addition to the support I get from my regular Bulldog customers,” said Olubodun. “I’m working on licensing right now with a lot of the bulldog-themed colleges, like Yale, Georgia, Georgetown. But a friend of mine [Jason Brewer], reached out to me about two months ago and said, ‘You know there’s like six Georgia Bulldogs players on the Eagles, right?’ And so, that got my wheels turning.”

» READ MORE: The ‘Philly Dawg’ Five are young, hungry, and poised to impact the Eagles defense

For Brewer, a self-proclaimed “big-time Eagles fan” in his own right, to him, it was just a move that made sense.

“I’ve known Seun for probably close to 15 years,” said Brewer. “We’ve done some fun projects in the past, he’s an entrepreneur and I’m an entrepreneur so it just made sense for us to work together. When I saw he was doing his whole bulldog thing I felt like there was something there with this Georgia Bulldog thing because [Eagles general manager] Howie [Roseman] has been pulling in these big names from Georgia. And it’s not just like one or two. I can name like five or six right now.

“I was like, hey, I know that it isn’t perfectly like in the wheelhouse of Duke and Winston with the Bulldog owner kind of thing. But hey, you’re everything bulldogs and the Eagles just happen to have several, so this could be a cool little spin-off.”

Olubodun also found the stars aligned as the idea came roughly around the same time Eagles fans were going nuts for the return of kelly green to the Birds’ style guide. He views the line as gameday attire for fans who want to look a bit more refined at tailgate parties.

“There’s a lot of Philadelphia [Eagles] merch out there, but, you know, because Duke and Winston is kind of like a more higher-end brand, I think that there are certain types of Eagles fans who gravitated towards it because it’s not like your typical $20 Eagles t-shirt.”

Well, that and Joe Perry, the other half of the Skinny Joey Merlino podcast which has over 30,000 followers on Instagram. Perry wore one of the Philadelphia Bulldogs hoodies on the show, and Olubodun said the next day felt like a frenzy.

“When I initially launched the shirts they were doing really, really well,” recalled Olubodun. “But one morning I woke up to a lot of orders, like in the hundreds. I didn’t know where it had come from. I traced everything back and I saw that [Perry] had posted something on Instagram wearing that shirt, and it just led to this, like, just explosion of orders online, from specifically Philly addresses.”

At the end of November, Olubodun said Duke & Winston has sold over 2,000 units and counting — specifically of the Philadelphia Bulldogs collection. Now, his goal is to get pieces from the collection into the hands of the other Georgia Bulldogs on the Eagles roster.

One down. Five to go.

For now, he’s just appreciative that so many Eagles fans chose to support Duke & Winston’s with this latest — and as Olubodun would admit — greatest design.

“The support I get from Philly is like so crazy,” said Olubodun. “I’d say that maybe 60% of my customers are still all from the Philadelphia area and these are people that have essentially been supporting the brand for 12 years. This Philadelphia Bulldogs thing, like, scaled past everything else that I’ve ever done. It’s just nice to see that from influencers, Eagles players, and my customers that the support for what we do is still there.”