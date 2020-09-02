“I know last year he made a lot of pretty big [third-down] conversions,” Eagles linebacker Nate Gerry said. “I know he ran a speed option on us one time ... and took it for a big gain. So we know he’s mobile when it comes to him in the pocket and him out of the pocket. He didn’t really have much experience going into the beginning of the year. But toward the end, you can see when you watch tape he got better when it comes to making the right reads and even throwing on the run. We got our hands full when it comes to being prepared for him.”