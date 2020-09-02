The first opposing quarterback to line up against the Eagles’ defense this season will be Dwayne Haskins.
The Washington Football Team named the second-year signal caller out of Ohio State its starter Wednesday after Haskins, the team’s first-round pick and starter in 2019, beat out Kyle Allen and Alex Smith.
The Eagles were likely expecting to see Haskins under center at FedEx Field for the Sept. 10 season opener. He started seven games last year, including the Eagles’ Week 15 road win against Washington. In that December matchup, Haskins completed 19 of his 28 passes for 261 yards and two touchdowns.
“I know last year he made a lot of pretty big [third-down] conversions,” Eagles linebacker Nate Gerry said. “I know he ran a speed option on us one time ... and took it for a big gain. So we know he’s mobile when it comes to him in the pocket and him out of the pocket. He didn’t really have much experience going into the beginning of the year. But toward the end, you can see when you watch tape he got better when it comes to making the right reads and even throwing on the run. We got our hands full when it comes to being prepared for him.”
Haskins finished last season with seven touchdowns and seven interceptions, completing 58.6 percent of his passes and a 2-5 record as a starter. Assuming the Giants eventually award Daniel Jones his starting spot from last year, the Eagles have four NFC East games scheduled against sophomore quarterbacks.
Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz missed his third straight practice Wednesday with a soft-tissue injury to his lower body.
Wentz was first listed on the injury report before Sunday’s scrimmage at Lincoln Financial Field. Eagles coach Doug Pederson said the 27-year-old is not expected to be out for a significant amount of time and is not in jeopardy of missing the opener against Washington.
Pederson also noted that, in a normal preseason schedule, this final week would be a light one for the starting unit, particularly Wentz.
Defensive back Avonte Maddox and end Hassan Ridgway were both added to the injury report Wednesday, both with a day-to-day designation. Both players were at practice but without helmets. Quez Watkins wasn’t at practice, although he wasn’t added to the injury report.
Eagles defensive tackle Javon Hargrave, who has missed the last two weeks with a strained pectoral muscle, was doing conditioning work off to the side during the early part of practice that was open to the media.
