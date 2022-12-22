The Eagles are one of the most well-represented teams on the 2023 Pro Bowl roster, although the players are likely hoping they will have obligations elsewhere.

The NFL announced the NFC and AFC Pro Bowl teams Wednesday night, giving eight Eagles players the nod.

Unless the Eagles are preparing for the Super Bowl in Phoenix the following weekend, Jalen Hurts, Miles Sanders, A.J. Brown, Jason Kelce, Landon Dickerson, Lane Johnson, Haason Reddick, and Darius Slay will be headed to Las Vegas.

Hurts led all quarterbacks in the fan balloting released by the NFL earlier this week and officially got the nod Wednesday night. Hurts was named as one of the alternates for last year’s team but was not granted the call-up.

After Hurts sprained his shoulder against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, his chances at the MVP award will be hampered some, but he has still been one of the best quarterbacks in the league this season. He has managed 3,472 passing yards with 22 touchdowns and just five interceptions. He also has rushed for 747 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Hurts, who was named the starter on the NFL Network broadcast, will be joined by Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins and Seattle Seahawks signal caller Geno Smith on the NFC roster.

Sanders earned his first selection after reaching several personal milestones in his fourth season. The 25-year-old became the first Eagles running back to surpass 1,000 yards since LeSean McCoy did so in 2014 and is up to 1,110 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns this season.

Brown is headed to his second Pro Bowl in three seasons after amassing 74 catches for 1,201 yards and 10 touchdowns in the Eagles’ first 14 games. The receiver already has surpassed his career high for yardage and catches and is one score away from tying his touchdown milestone as well.

Kelce earned a Pro Bowl nod for the sixth time in his 12-year career. The center has started every game for the Eagles this season and has been Pro Football Focus’ highest-rated center as well.

Dickerson received the honor for the first time in his two-year career. A 2021 second-round pick, the guard has started all 14 games this season and has been dominant in the running game.

It’s Johnson’s fourth Pro Bowl and his first since 2019. According to PFF, the 928 snaps the tackle has logged without allowing a sack represent the longest streak since the website began recording tracking data in 2006.

Reddick, a Cherry Hill native and former Temple standout, is going to his first Pro Bowl. He leads the Eagles with 12 sacks and became the first player to log double-digit sacks for three different teams in three consecutive years in NFL history earlier this season. He’s one sack away from setting a new career high in his first season playing near his hometown.

For Slay, it’s his fifth Pro Bowl nod and his second in as many years. The 31-year-old cornerback has three interceptions this year and has allowed a 65.7 passer rating on his targets this season, which ranks 10th according to PFF.

Although the Eagles got eight Pro Bowl nods, they still have a case to make for a handful of snubs. Eagles defensive tackle Javon Hargrave led the fan voting earlier this week and has 10 sacks, but wasn’t among the defensive tackles tapped for the game. Dallas Goedert is also having a career year, but missed the last five games with a shoulder injury and was left off. Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson led the NFL in interceptions for most of the season, but was also hurt by a lengthy injury; the safety has missed the three games with a lacerated kidney.

The Eagles also had nine alternates: Rick Lovato, Isaac Seumalo, Hargrave, James Bradberry, Brandon Graham, Fletcher Cox, Jordan Mailata, Josh Sweat, and DeVonta Smith.

This year’s Pro Bowl will be a series of games orchestrated by Peyton and Eli Manning. The events will include flag football and skills competition throughout the weekend.