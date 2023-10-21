Eagles elevate WR Julio Jones and DB Mekhi Garner for Sunday night’s game against Dolphins

The Eagles elevated wide receiver Julio Jones and defensive back Mekhi Garner from the practice squad ahead of their Week 7 game on Sunday night against the Miami Dolphins.

The 34-year-old Jones signed with the team earlier in the week after it placed wide receiver Quez Watkins (hamstring) on injured reserve.

“[General manager Howie Roseman] and I watched him together and it was pretty obvious we thought when he was at Tampa last year, that the film was good,” said coach Nick Sirianni. “We were excited about the possibility to add him. …You’re always looking at the explosion. He’s still got a lot of pop in his legs.”

Jones, one of the most accomplished receivers in NFL history, has 903 career catches for 13,629 receiving yards and 81 touchdowns. He spent 10 years of his prolific career with the Falcons before stints with the Titans and Buccaneers over the past two years. Last season, he recorded 24 receptions, 299 yards, and two touchdowns over 10 games with the Bucs.

“I feel really good,” Jones said Friday. “I’m just going to continue building and stacking days.”

Garner is being elevated for the second consecutive game after he made his NFL debut last week against the Jets. He is expected to provide depth at safety, where the team has been riddled with injuries. Reed Blankenship (ribs) has been ruled out, while Justin Evans (knee) remains on injured reserve.

