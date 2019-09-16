ATLANTA --- The night of the blue tent began with Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert suffering a calf injury in warmups. The Eagles might have outsmarted themselves there; they sent third tight end Alex Ellis back to the practice squad during the week in order to bring up corner Craig James for special teams. So from the opening kickoff, Zach Ertz was the only tight end.
Before the game had progressed much past the start of the second quarter, the Eagles had lost DeSean Jackson to a groin injury and and Alshon Jeffery to a calf injury (maybe he was standing too close to Goedert on the sideline?). Jason Kelce had left briefly and returned, apparently after being evaluated for a concussion.
Oh, and Wentz was throwing the ball all over the yard, intercepted twice, maybe partly because he was working with receivers he barely sees during the week, but more likely because of a hit to the ribs he took from Falcons linebacker Deion Jones, on the first of Wentz’s two first-half interceptions, a deep ball to rookie J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, the play beginning with a minute and 44 seconds remaining in the first quarter.
Then Wentz left and came back, he, too evaluated for a concussion according to an NBC report.
Nelson Agholor left the game just before halftime and was being evaluated for a head injury early in the third quarter, which began with Corey Clement fumbling away the second-half kickoff.