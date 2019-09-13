By now you’ve heard all the reasons to pick the Falcons: Regarded in the preseason as a contender, they’re trying to avoid an 0-2 start They’ll be more desperate than the Eagles. They finally have the Eagles in their dome after a series of close losses at the Linc. Julio Jones is going to eat the Eagles’ corners alive. Last week’s lopsided Atlanta loss at Minnesota involved several freaky plays that are unlikely to happen again. And so on.