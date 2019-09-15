ATLANTA -- If the Eagles were going to get extra pass-rush help somewhere for Sunday night’s visit with the Atlanta Falcons, we discovered early it wasn’t going to come from defensive ends Daeshon Hall or Shareef Miller, both inactive for the second week in a row.
Akeem Spence, the defensive tackle signed in the wake of Malik Jackson’s season-ending injury, was active, as was Craig James, the cornerback the team brought up from the practice squad. Tight end Alex Ellis went back to the practice squad after playing almost exclusively on special teams last week; that was James’ task as well.
The rest of the inactive group included offensive linemen Matt Pryor and Jordan Mailata (back), third quarterback Nate Sudfeld (wrist), center Nate Herbig, and linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (knee).
There is no one you ever heard of among the Falcons’ inactives.
Injuries were the story of the game for the Eagles early. Dallas Goedert came up with a calf problem in warmups. DeSean Jackson and Alshon Jeffery were subtracted from Carson Wentz’s arsenal by the second quarter. Then Jason Kelce tried to go to the wrong sideline, and he, too, went into the blue injury tent.
Mack Hollins downed the first Cam Johnston punt at the Atlanta 1-yard line, showing why the Eagles felt they needed him on the roster after his long struggle to get healthy. But Hollins later seemed to run the wrong route on Carson Wentz’s second interception of the first half.
Falcons coach Dan Quinn challenged that Rasul Douglas’ defense on Julio Jones on an early second-down pass was pass interference. On review it might have been, or might not have been. We haven’t really seen reversals in those situations, and we didn’t in this case.