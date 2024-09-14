Eagles vs. Falcons predictions: Expert picks for Week 2 on Monday Night Football

After a successful trip to the Southern Hemisphere, the Eagles are back in Philadelphia and ready for Monday’s true home opener. The Birds pulled off the 34-29 win over the Packers, despite a shaky first two drives on offense and some trouble with the field. Now, the Eagles take on Kirk Cousins and the Falcons on Monday Night Football.

The Birds are a 6.5-point favorite against Atlanta, which dropped its season opener 18-10 to Pittsburgh. Cousins made his return from the Achilles tear that ended his 2023 season but looked shaky in the pocket. The Falcons did not run one play-action snap, the only team in the NFL not to do so in Week 1, and ran just one play with Cousins under center, putting them in a predictable pistol formation for most of the game.

Advertisement

Will the Falcons rebound after a disappointing Week 1? Will the Eagles keep rolling? Here’s what the experts from local and national media are saying …

Inquirer beat writers

What do our own writers think about Monday night’s matchup? Here is some of Jeff Neiburg’s prediction, which is exactly what Eagles fans want to see …

The Eagles on paper have too much firepower offensively and are a touchdown favorite for good reason. It’s their first real home game of the season, and they won’t be back at Lincoln Financial Field until Oct. 13. It’s hard to envision the Eagles laying an egg. Prediction: Eagles 33, Falcons 17 Jeff Neiburg

For the rest of Neiburg’s prediction and a look at how the other writers see this one playing out, check out our full predictions here.

» READ MORE: Saquon Barkley can make running backs glamorous again. And win the Eagles some games in the process. | Mike Sielski

National media predictions

Here’s what those around the country think about the Eagles’ chances at delivering a win on Monday …

ESPN: All but one of ESPN’s 11 experts are picking the Birds to win on Monday Night Football. NFL.com: A clean sweep for the Eagles — all five of NFL.com’s panelists are picking Philly to win. Bleacher Report: Five of the eight Bleacher Report panelists are backing the Eagles against the Falcons. But don’t forget, they pick against the spread. CBS Sports: Another clean sweep for the Birds. The entire CBS Sports crew picked the Eagles.

» READ MORE: The Eagles may have a new-look offense, but their success still hinges on Jalen Hurts protecting the football

The Athletic: A perfect 10 out of 10 panelists picked the Eagles to win on Monday. Pro Football Talk: Mike Florio and Chris Simms picked the Birds, and questioned whether we might see the Falcons move away from Cousins in the game. Fox Sports: Fox Sports picked the Eagles to pull out a win in their home opener. Sports Illustrated: Yet another clean sweep for the Eagles in predictions, with Sports Illustrated’s panel backing the Birds. Sporting News: Sporting News picked the Eagles to jump out to a 2-0 start.

» READ MORE: Eagles’ Devin White says he will ‘stay ready’ after losing starting linebacker spot to Nakobe Dean

Local media predictions

Here’s what local media in Philadelphia and Atlanta think will go down on Monday …

Philly Voice: Beat writer Jimmy Kempski is picking the Birds to win comfortably against the Falcons. Atlanta Journal-Constitution: Cousins’ obvious limitations in Week 1 led the AJC to pick the Eagles to win a close one against the Falcons. Delaware Online: Twelve of the 13 panelists are backing the Birds in the home opener.

The Eagles play in Week 2 against the Atlanta Falcons. Join Eagles beat reporters Olivia Reiner and EJ Smith as they dissect the hottest storylines surrounding the team on Gameday Central, live from Lincoln Financial Field.