Pederson had to lift Wentz briefly during the final drive of the first half, set up by a Jones interception, which gave the Eagles the ball at the Atlanta 41. Wentz was being evaluated for a concussion as well, but like Kelce and Agholor, he was able to return. Wentz said he felt no concussion effects and had been sitting on the bench for quite a while, before the Eagles got the ball back and suddenly he was forced to go to the tent by the concussion spotter. He got no explanation for the delay.