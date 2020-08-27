“Over the last few months, we have been working closely with state and local government agencies, public-health experts, and league officials to develop health and safety protocols as we prepare for the 2020 season. As part of this planning, we discussed a variety of scenarios around fan attendance at Lincoln Financial Field. Our conversations have been very productive, and everyone involved understands how important you are to the organization, to our players, and to the overall game-day experience. However, due to the ongoing health crisis, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and City of Philadelphia have communicated to us that hosting fans at the stadium will not be permitted until further notice.”