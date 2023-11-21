Eagles fans were voted the most annoying in the league, according to anonymous NFL players

On Tuesday morning, The Athletic dropped the results from its anonymous poll in which 85 NFL players answered various questions about the league, its teams, personalities, and more. In the story, there were a few responses that included the Eagles, most notably Philly fans being awarded the title of “most annoying fan base.”

Eagles fans received 25.3% of the votes, just ahead of Dallas Cowboys fans at 24.7%. No other fan base had more than 7.5% of votes.

“Just loud, rude and obnoxious,” one player said of Eagles fans, who might be nodding along in agreement at this moment.

“They just swear they’re the biggest football gurus on earth,” added another.

Speaking of loud, former Eagles defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson was voted the biggest trash talker, getting 24.6% of votes. Brandon Graham, who is well known in Philly for his yapping ability during games, finished third with 8.6% of votes.

Other Eagles related results included A.J. Brown receiving one vote for best player in the NFL, Nick Sirianni getting 5.6% of votes for which opposing coach you would want to play for, and Josh Sweat earning one vote for most underrated player. Lincoln Financial Field also received 4.8% of votes for best stadium to play in; it also got some votes for worst stadium to play in.

The stadium voted as the best? That’s Arrowhead, where the Eagles topped the Chiefs Monday night in a Super Bowl rematch. The win pushed the Eagles to 9-1, and made them co-favorites to win it all this year.

You can read the full results of The Athletic’s poll here.