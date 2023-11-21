Eagles become betting co-favorites to win Super Bowl LVIII after beating the Chiefs

After beating the Kansas City Chiefs, 21-17, on Monday Night Football in a rematch of Super Bowl LVII, the Eagles are now the betting co-favorites to hoist the Lombardi Trophy at the end of this season.

Entering the game, the Eagles were the third option to win it all, valued at +500 at nearly every major sportsbook. The only two teams that had better odds were the Chiefs (+400, BetMGM) and the San Francisco 49ers (+450, BetMGM).

Since the Super Bowl odds opened shortly after the Eagles’ loss to the Chiefs in February, the Chiefs have held a spot near the top of the odds with the 49ers not far behind most of the regular season.

Here’s a look at the odds to win Super Bowl LVIII at season’s end after the completion of NFL’s Week 11 slate.

Super Bowl odds (via FanDuel)

(odds listed 50/1 or better)

Eagles: +450 Chiefs: +450 49ers: +480 Ravens: +850 Dolphins: +900 Cowboys: +1200 Lions: +1300 Jaguars: +1900 Bills: +2500 Seahawks: +3700 Browns: +4500 Texans: +4800

The Birds still have some tough games in the coming weeks, including home games against the Bills this Sunday, then the 49ers the following week

Bettor wins big on the Birds

The narrow Eagles victory earned one bettor a six-figure payout at a major sportsbook on Monday night. According to BetMGM’s John Ewing, the bettor placed a $525,000 wager on the Birds covering the spread as 2.5-point underdogs ahead of the Super Bowl rematch, resulting in a $500,000 payout.