Eagles become betting co-favorites to win Super Bowl LVIII after beating the Chiefs
The Chiefs and 49ers remain near the top of the odds, where both teams have been all season.
After beating the Kansas City Chiefs, 21-17, on Monday Night Football in a rematch of Super Bowl LVII, the Eagles are now the betting co-favorites to hoist the Lombardi Trophy at the end of this season.
Entering the game, the Eagles were the third option to win it all, valued at +500 at nearly every major sportsbook. The only two teams that had better odds were the Chiefs (+400, BetMGM) and the San Francisco 49ers (+450, BetMGM).
Since the Super Bowl odds opened shortly after the Eagles’ loss to the Chiefs in February, the Chiefs have held a spot near the top of the odds with the 49ers not far behind most of the regular season.
Here’s a look at the odds to win Super Bowl LVIII at season’s end after the completion of NFL’s Week 11 slate.
Super Bowl odds (via FanDuel)
(odds listed 50/1 or better)
Eagles: +450
Chiefs: +450
49ers: +480
Ravens: +850
Dolphins: +900
Cowboys: +1200
Lions: +1300
Jaguars: +1900
Bills: +2500
Seahawks: +3700
Browns: +4500
Texans: +4800
The Birds still have some tough games in the coming weeks, including home games against the Bills this Sunday, then the 49ers the following week
Bettor wins big on the Birds
The narrow Eagles victory earned one bettor a six-figure payout at a major sportsbook on Monday night. According to BetMGM’s John Ewing, the bettor placed a $525,000 wager on the Birds covering the spread as 2.5-point underdogs ahead of the Super Bowl rematch, resulting in a $500,000 payout.