Eagles
Watch Opera Philadelphia sing ‘Fly Eagles Fly’

Maybe Jordan Mailata and Jason Kelce can join them in the off season.

Opera Philadelphia interrupted their regularly scheduled programming to sing the Eagles fight song. Here, tenor Toffer Mihalka, tenor Lawrence Brownlee and bass-baritone Christian Pursell are pictured during a performance of "Otello."
No, that’s not an aria you’re hearing. That’s Opera Philadelphia putting a choral spin on the Eagles’ fight song.

The city’s flagship opera trope interrupted a practice of the song “O Fortuna” from the opera Carmina Burana on Thursday morning to cheer the Birds on ahead of the weekend’s NFC championship.

Yep, that’s 80 trained opera singers performing an angelic rendition of “Fly Eagles, Fly,” led by conductor Liz Braden. Maybe Jordan Mailata and Jason Kelce can join them in the off season.

Opera Philadelphia is set to perform Carmina Burana — fight song not included — on Feb. 3 and Feb. 5 at the Academy of Music, the weekend before Super Bowl LVII.

Published 