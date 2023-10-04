Eagles’ Fletcher Cox misses practice because of a back injury ahead of the Rams game

Veteran defensive tackle Fletcher Cox was a new addition to the Eagles’ injury report on Wednesday. He was listed with a back injury and did not participate in the team’s first of three practices ahead of its Week 5 matchup this Sunday at the Los Angeles Rams.

According to a league source, Cox underwent an epidural injection procedure to alleviate discomfort he experienced in his back over the past couple of weeks. If Cox misses any time, it won’t be more than one game, the source said, confirming an NFL Network report.

In his 12th NFL season — all with the Eagles — Cox has played at a high level through the first four games. He’s tied with defensive end Josh Sweat for most quarterback hits with seven.

Cox, who turns 33 in December, also has maintained a heavy workload. His 184 defensive snaps are the most among Eagles defensive linemen and fifth overall. For context, the next closest interior linemen in playing time are Jalen Carter (125 snaps), Milton Williams (109), and Jordan Davis (102).

In the offseason, Cox signed a one-year deal worth $10 million. A 2012 first-round pick, Cox has 65½ sacks, ranking fifth in franchise history.

In related injury news, fellow defensive tackle Marlon Tuipulotu (triceps) did not practice Wednesday.

If Cox and/or Tuipulotu are unable to play Sunday against the Rams (2-2), the 4-0 Eagles likely will rely more on Carter, Williams, Davis, and Kentavius Street. Rookie Moro Ojomo also could be active on game day after he was a healthy scratch through the first month of the regular season.

“You find your identity these next few weeks,” Cox said after Sunday’s win. “You find your identity in Week 6, 7, 8 — that’s when you find out who you really are. That’s what we’re built for. We’re still fighting our way through this thing. We’re 4-0, and we’ve got to go across the country this week to play a really good team.”