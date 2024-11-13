Former Eagle Fletcher Cox gives Jalen Carter high praise: ‘The sky is the limit for him’

After a tough start to the season, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni was under a lot of pressure from fans. The Eagles lost their home opener to the Atlanta Falcons after a late game-winning drive from Kirk Cousins. Then, after a win over the Cleveland Browns in Week 6, Sirianni received criticism for taunting Eagles fans after the game.

But all of that is water under the bridge — for now — with the Eagles winning five straight games. Former Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox praised Sirianni’s efforts on the Up & Adams Show. When asked about Sirianni’s relationship with Eagles fans, the six-time Pro Bowler responded, “Man, I think it’s good.”

“Let’s look at Nick’s history, what he got,” Cox said. “Playoffs. Super Bowl. Playoffs. Playoffs. I mean all he does is win, right? He found a way. And with a coach like that, you know, that can rally up a team of men and do what he’s doing every year. Year in and year out, even with swapping coordinators the last two years. The way that things have been going, they’re finding ways to win and I think that this team could get scary within the next few weeks as it gets cold … I got nothing but respect for Nick since day one.”

Sirianni has a 41-19 record in the regular season, led the Birds to a Super Bowl appearance in 2022, and the Eagles haven’t missed the playoffs in his tenure. While Cox praised his former coach Sirianni for his coaching abilities, he also showed love to current Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter, who has pretty big shoes to fill.

“The sky is the limit”

Cox spent 12 years in Philadelphia after being drafted in the first round in 2012 and was part of the 2017 Eagles team that won the franchise’s first Super Bowl title. After retiring in 2024, he left a leadership void on the Eagles defensive line, one that would be filled by Carter.

“I think with Jalen, the sky is the limit for him,” Cox said. “He can be as great as he wants to be. And I tell him that all the time, every time even when he got there and I saw him moving. The way he throws people around. You know he’s very, very strong, can use his hands … But I think the sky is the limit. He can be All-Pro as many years as he wants. He can make as many Pro Bowls as he wants. He can make as much money as he wants if he keeps playing at the high level he is right now.”