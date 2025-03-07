Ranking the Eagles’ top four needs entering free agency and potential targets at each position

Next week, Howie Roseman and his staff will embark upon the new league year, making an effort to retool the Eagles roster with their sights set on continued success.

The biggest domino has already fallen. Zack Baun agreed to terms on a three-year, $51 million deal on Wednesday to stay in Philadelphia, preventing him from hitting the free-agent market. The team also plans to release Darius Slay and James Bradberry on March 12 — cost-cutting moves that will provide the Eagles with a bit of salary-cap relief in 2025.

Advertisement

» READ MORE: Why Zack Baun’s contract makes sense, and where Howie Roseman and the Eagles should look next

More changes are on the horizon. The Eagles have a total of 16 pending free agents, including 14 unrestricted free agents, one restricted free agent in wide receiver/punt returner Britain Covey, and one exclusive rights free agent in inside linebacker Ben VanSumeren. After the Baun extension, the biggest names left among the unrestricted free agent list are defensive tackle Milton Williams, edge rusher Josh Sweat, and right guard Mekhi Becton.

With big decisions looming, which positional needs are the most pressing for the Eagles going into free agency? Here are their top four needs ahead of the new league year, plus a free-agent option (not including any of their own) worth considering at each position:

1. Edge rusher

The Eagles always seem to have the edge rusher position high up on their offseason priorities list, and this year isn’t expected to be any different. After all, the start of the new league year could usher in the departures of Sweat and Brandon Graham, who may decide to call it a career after 15 seasons in the NFL.

Nolan Smith, the Eagles’ 2023 No. 30 overall pick out of Georgia, is primed to carry the torch as a starter going forward. He earned an uptick in snaps following Graham’s triceps injury in Week 12 and never looked back, racking up 6½ sacks in 16 games (10 starts). Jalyx Hunt is poised to step into a bigger role, too, but the Eagles could use another edge rusher who could shoulder substantial snaps in the rotation, especially if Bryce Huff fails to rebound in his second season with the team.

This year would be as good as any to add an edge rusher through the draft, given the depth of talent at the position in this year’s class. If Sweat and Graham are gone, though, the Eagles could stand to sign a veteran, too.

Free-agent option: If the Eagles are out on Myles Garrett and Josh Sweat walks, Roseman could take a chance on Azeez Ojulari, the New York Giants’ 2021 second-round pick out of Georgia. The 24-year-old Ojulari has suffered from numerous injuries over the last three years, never playing more than 500 snaps in each of those seasons, but his pass-rushing ability is evident when healthy. No player had more sacks than Ojulari (six) on 196 pass-rush snaps or fewer in 2024, according to Pro Football Focus.

» READ MORE: Eagles free agency: Five on defense who could make sense

2. Defensive tackle

The Eagles could have a Milton Williams-sized hole on the defensive front come March 12. The 25-year-old tackle is set to become a free agent and could have a number of suitors after his standout year (career-best five sacks, 10 quarterback hits). The NFL Network reported on Tuesday that the New England Patriots, who have the most cap space in the league at nearly $120 million, are expected to be among the clubs interested in signing Williams.

Roseman has a history of prioritizing the interior defensive line in recent years, particularly through the draft, as the team braced for the eventual retirement of Fletcher Cox. The Eagles are in good hands with Jalen Carter, but Williams served as an ideal running mate to the ninth overall pick out of Georgia in 2023. While Carter frequently faced double teams throughout the season, Williams was the beneficiary, winning his one-on-ones and generating pressure on the quarterback.

The Eagles have some depth at defensive tackle to step in alongside Carter if Williams walks. Moro Ojomo, the team’s 2023 seventh-round pick out of Texas, took on a bigger role in the rotation this season. Roseman said at the scouting combine that he expects Ojomo and Hunt to take a “jump” in their games going forward. Still, the Eagles could look to add to their pipeline of young defensive tackle talent through the draft — which boasts a particularly strong group of interior defensive players, too — or free agency.

Free-agent option: If Williams gets paid elsewhere, Dre’Mont Jones could fit the bill. The Seattle Seahawks released the 28-year-old Jones on Tuesday, making him a street free agent seeing as he had one year remaining on his three-year, $51.5 million deal. He hadn’t quite lived up to his compensation, notching 8½ sacks in two seasons with the Seahawks.

Jones, who was drafted by the Vic Fangio-coached Denver Broncos in 2019, has positional versatility, lining up on the edge and the interior. If the price is right, his pass-rush ability could be a welcome addition to the Eagles’ rotation up front. Plus, he shares an agent with Cooper DeJean, so he would be well-informed about the joys of joining the league’s top defense in 2024.

3. Offensive line

The Eagles could have a variety of needs along the offensive line, both in the short term and long term, going into the start of the new league year. The most pressing concern is that the starting right guard gig could open up if Becton decides to sign elsewhere. In his absence, the team could turn to an internal replacement candidate in Tyler Steen, the 2023 third-round pick out of Alabama who fared well in limited action as a backup last season.

Even with Steen set to return in 2025, the Eagles could stand to bring in competition at right guard if Becton is out of the picture. The Eagles will also need a backup swing tackle with Fred Johnson set to become an unrestricted free agent.

What about the long term? Lane Johnson, the 34-year-old right tackle, has two more years left on his deal. Roseman has been known to work ahead when identifying prospective replacements for franchise stars, from Carter and Cox to Cam Jurgens and Jason Kelce. But at locker clean-out day last month, Johnson told The Inquirer that he could see himself playing three more seasons.

“I feel like I’m always going to be an Eagle,” Johnson said. “I’m not going to go anywhere else. So whatever we’ve got to do to make it right, we’ll make it happen. Not retiring. I’ll definitely be here next year. And, really, I was telling him, kind of, year-to-year thing, but I could see a good three years circled. But as you get older, the days get pretty long. But that’s where I’m at.”

Even if Roseman decides to address the future at right tackle this offseason, it seems most likely that he would turn to the draft instead of free agency.

Free-agent option: If Becton is gone, it seems most likely that the Eagles would sign an offensive lineman to compete with Steen for the starting right guard gig rather than an expensive, bona-fide starting option. It may make sense for the Eagles to wait until after the draft to see which veteran options are available on a short-term deal, just as they did with Becton last season.

Still, one player who could be interesting to watch as free agency begins is Dillon Radunz, the tackle-turned-guard whom the Tennessee Titans selected 16 picks after the Eagles took Landon Dickerson in the 2021 draft. Radunz, who turns 27 later this month, has the length the Eagles typically covet at 6-foot-6, 301 pounds. After a slow start to his career, he found a home at right guard last season, starting 15 games on one of the worst offensive lines in the league. Could he benefit from a change of scenery? Given his age, size, and versatility, his demand might exceed the Eagles’ willingness to spend.

4. Tight end

The Eagles may have some time to figure out their succession plan at right tackle, but the clock is ticking at tight end. Dallas Goedert, who is coming off of an injury-riddled season at 30 years old, has one year remaining on his contract with no guaranteed money left. Despite his ailments, he still performed at a high level when healthy, but signing him to a multi-year extension or even restructuring his deal may be a risk at his age with his injury history.

The free-agent tight end market is dominated by aging vets, none better than Goedert. Could the Eagles opt to trade him to a team willing to sign him to a long-term deal, then identify their TE1 of the future through the draft? That seems risky, too, unless the Eagles feel confident that a combination of Grant Calcaterra and a free-agent addition could help bridge the gap for at least a season.

Free-agent option: The Eagles would be best served to bring back Goedert, either on a restructured deal or on an extension, and find the tight end of the future in the draft. Through free agency, the Eagles can sign a veteran tight end with blocking chops such as the 31-year-old Mo Alie-Cox, who played for Sirianni with the Indianapolis Colts. Spotrac projects his market value at just under $2 million on a one-year deal.

Honorable mention: Cornerback. The Eagles must decide who will start on the outside opposite Quinyon Mitchell. They might be best served to bring Slay at a lower salary if his market doesn’t materialize. The Eagles could also re-sign Isaiah Rodgers to compete with Kelee Ringo. Given the depth at the position and their own free-agent options, this is where it makes the most sense to hand the role off to an internal candidate.