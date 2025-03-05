Eagles re-signing All-Pro LB Zack Baun to a three-year contract before he hits free agency

The Eagles are re-signing All-Pro linebacker Zack Baun, according to league sources, securing the future of one of their biggest free agents before he could hit the market next week.

ESPN was first to report the news of the deal, which will reportedly span three seasons and pay the 28-year-old $51 million with $34 million guaranteed. His $17 million annual salary will rank fourth among the league’s linebackers going into free agency.

Joining the Eagles last year on a one-year deal, Baun quickly became one of the NFL’s best off-ball linebackers after converting from the edge rusher position in the summer. He started all 17 games last year and compiled a team-high 151 total tackles, five forced fumbles, 3.5 sacks, one interception, and four pass breakups. He had two more interceptions in the postseason, including one in the Eagles’ Super Bowl LIX victory over the Kansas City Chiefs last month.

» READ MORE: Zack Baun, back in his Wisconsin hometown after the Super Bowl, reflects on the Eagles as ‘the right opportunity’

Before signing with the Eagles, Baun spent the first four years of his career as an edge rusher with the New Orleans Saints.

The move breaks Eagles general manager Howie Roseman’s tendency to divest resources from the linebacker position in favor of building along the defensive line. Late last month at the NFL scouting combine, though, Roseman acknowledged that bringing Baun back would be a priority this offseason.

“Obviously a phenomenal season — first-team All-Pro, top-five defensive player of the year,” Roseman said. “Tremendous person, tremendous character Made a huge difference during the regular season, made a huge difference during the playoffs, made a huge difference in the Super Bowl. And so, those are guys that you obviously want to keep. There’s no doubt about it, we’ll make a concerted effort to try to keep him here. But … obviously he has an opportunity to hit free agency.”