Assessing the Eagles’ options at the safety position after C.J. Gardner-Johnson departs in free agency

The Eagles have lost both of their starting safeties in free agency.

Marcus Epps signed a two-year deal worth $12 million with the Las Vegas Raiders, while C.J. Gardner-Johnson inked a one-year deal worth $8 million with the Detroit Lions.

During his introductory press conference Monday afternoon in Detroit, Gardner-Johnson told reporters he held no ill feelings with the Eagles after turning down a potential multiyear contract at the start of free agency.

“I don’t have no bad blood ... it was never disrespectful to the organization,” Gardner-Johnson said, adding the Eagles “treated me like family ... it’s just, you gotta do what’s best for your family. That’s all it is.”

Advertisement

With Gardner-Johnson and Epps both departed — in addition to defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon and defensive backs coach Dennard Wilson — the Eagles are lacking talent and depth on the back end.

Second-year safety Reed Blankenship gained valuable experience as a rookie, and he could be in line for a larger role. The only other safeties on the roster are K’Von Wallace and Andre Chachere, and recently-added Justin Evans. Chachere and Wallace have a combined eight starts and two passes defensed.

So what’s next? Let’s explore all of the team’s options.

Draft a safety

Alabama’s Brian Branch is widely regarded as the top safety prospect in this year’s draft class. He’s a versatile defensive back with solid instincts and capable of assisting in the run game. His 90.7 run-defense grade, according to Pro Football Focus, led all college safeties. Perhaps more importantly, Branch is a sure tackler. According to PFF, Branch had only four missed tackles across three seasons at Alabama. Branch is represented by Klutch Sports Group, which also represents Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, wide receiver DeVonta Smith, and defensive tackle Marvin Wilson.

It’d be a risk for the Eagles to lean on youth by pairing up a rookie with Blankenship, but the veteran presence at cornerback will help solidify the secondary — no matter who ends up patrolling the third level of the defense.

Other top safety prospects include Texas A&M’s Antonio Johnson, Florida State’s Jammie Robinson, Branch’s Alabama teammate Jordan Battle, Illinois’ Sydney Brown, Penn State’s Ji’Ayir Brown, and Georgia’s Christopher Smith.

The Eagles, who currently possess six draft picks, including two first-rounders among four picks in the top 100, could also designate a Day 3 flier selection on the position. After all, Blankenship was an undrafted free agent who wound up playing meaningful snaps as a rookie.

» READ MORE: Eagles mock draft: Finding a potential replacement for C.J. Gardner-Johnson

Sign a free agent

Following the first major waves of free agency, there are players still searching for a new home. The safety market, in particular, has been volatile. Jessie Bates is the lone outlier — a majority of the other free agents signed for less than half of Bates’ annual average of $16 million he received when he left Cincinnati for Atlanta. Next closest are Gardner-Johnson and Vonn Bell, who signed at $7.5 million per year with Carolina.

The current market actually bodes well for the Eagles, who could identify a cheaper-than-expected option. Philadelphia also should be seen as a top destination given the team’s appearance in Super Bowl LVII. The Eagles boast a vaunted pass rush and they retained a pair of All-Pro caliber cornerbacks in James Bradberry and Darius Slay. Starting nickel cornerback Avonte Maddox also has experience at safety.

Some of the top remaining free agents include the Los Angeles Rams’ Taylor Rapp, Cleveland’s John Johnson, and Green Bay’s Adrian Amos. All three should be viewed as immediate starters given the trio’s collective experience.

Over the past two seasons, Rapp has recorded 122 tackles, 12 passes defensed, six interceptions, and four quarterback hits. He also was a starter for the Rams team that won Super Bowl LVI.

Johnson, who signed a three-year contract worth $33.75 million in 2021, was recently released by the Browns with a post-June 1 designation. At 28, Johnson is still considered to be in his prime, and he might be looking to reset his market. He’s recorded 100-plus tackles in three of six seasons, and he has 41 career passes defensed with 12 interceptions.

Amos, 30, could be the most intriguing choice considering his four years of experience playing under new defensive coordinator Sean Desai with Chicago. Over eight NFL seasons, Amos has 636 tackles with 48 passes defensed and 10 interceptions across 126 games (122 starts) with the Packers and Bears.

Run it back with a familiar face

Jalen Mills starred as the Eagles’ top cornerback during their Super Bowl-winning season, and moved to safety for the 2020 season to replace Malcolm Jenkins. After that season, he signed with New England as a free agent and played corner there. Over the past two years, Mills had 61 tackles with 12 passes defensed and two interceptions across 26 games. Last season, though, he suffered a groin injury that forced him to miss seven games.

Mills, who labels himself as the “Green Goblin” in reference to his green-dyed hair, a look that he maintained even after departing Philadelphia, has experience playing from multiple alignments.

The former Eagles’ seventh-round pick from 2016 recently tweeted: “Y’all know I really play safety right?”