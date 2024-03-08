Eagles’ free-agency shopping list: Offensive targets who could fit

The Eagles offense has an established core of talented young players, but still needs work on the margins to maintain this offseason.

Even with most of the pressing needs coming on the defensive side, offensive coordinator Kellen Moore’s arrival along with some potential departures of players, including D’Andre Swift, will put the onus on free agency to fill a few gaps before draft season enters full force next month.

Here are some free agents that make sense for the team, broken into three categories reflective of signings past:

The D’Andre Swift blueprint

Will the Eagles re-sign Swift or go back down the path that led them to him in the first place? Swift is one of the few major contributors from last year’s team set to hit the market, leaving the Eagles with a choice between re-signing the 26-year-old to a new deal or finding another No. 1 running back elsewhere. They used the latter approach last offseason, letting Miles Sanders walk in free agency and trading a seventh-round pick swap and a 2025 fourth-rounder to the Detroit Lions for the Mt. Airy native.

If they decide to turn the position over for a second year in a row, there will be plenty of options.

Saquon Barkley

Barkley played for the New York Giants on the franchise tag last season and is now testing the market in earnest after rushing for 962 yards and six touchdowns in a disastrous Giants offense. The former Penn State star has been the focal point for the Giants’ offensive system the last few seasons; he’s an explosive runner capable of creating for himself and contributing in the passing game. Still, the 27-year-old has missed extended time in four of the last five seasons and will now test a running back market that could be as tepid as last year’s.

Barkley’s fit with the Eagles is easy enough on the field, but it’s hard to imagine them being early suitors for any of the premiere free-agent running backs. If the market for the top guys doesn’t materialize the same way it didn’t last year and Barkley’s price drops into an affordable range, though, he’s the best feature back on the market. The Eagles have a need for one, which is why he’s included here.

Austin Ekeler

Ekeler is another top free-agent running back who could make sense for the Eagles if the market doesn’t heat up. The 28-year-old was a favorite of Nick Sirianni’s during their shared time with the Los Angeles Chargers; Ekeler is among the players Sirianni has shown Eagles players film of during past preseasons to illustrate how careers can be made with strong performances in preseason finales. Ekeler also spent last season playing for Moore, rushing for 628 yards and five touchdowns to go with 51 catches for 436 yards. It was a down year for Ekeler, who missed three games early in the season with a high-ankle sprain. Still, he’s a legitimate threat out of the backfield as a receiver with some shiftiness between the tackles as well.

Even if Barkley commands a multiyear deal, Ekeler may be part of the second tier of running backs that may have to wait for a market to materialize. Especially considering his connection to the Eagles’ coaching staff and his production as a pass-catching back, he could make sense on the right deal.

J.K. Dobbins

Although this may sound like a cautionary tale, Dobbins has some similarities to Rashaad Penny in last year’s free-agency market. His career to this point has been plagued by injuries, including a torn Achilles suffered in Week 1 last season. Aside from that, the Ravens running back has the draft pedigree (2021 second-round pick) and the track record for explosive runs to suggest he’d be on the Eagles’ radar despite the injuries. He has averaged 5.8 yards per carry over his career with 234 total carries. If he can stay on the field — however big that “if” may be — he has the contact balance, quickness, and vision to be one of the most productive running backs in the league.

Considering Dobbins has played just nine games in the last two seasons, he’s not hitting the market at the peak of his value. He might be in for a short-term deal from a team willing to take a flier on him staying healthy, which the Eagles did with Penny last offseason. Perhaps the Eagles’ experience with Penny, who was a healthy scratch for all but three games last year, will deter them from a player like Dobbins. Either way, he seems like a high-variance player worth taking a swing on.

A.J. Dillon

When looking at the types of running backs Eagles general manager Howie Roseman has targeted in the past, Dillon has some key similarities. Like Swift, Dillon was a second-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft but wasn’t a featured back for the team that drafted him. The 25-year-old hasn’t surpassed the 200-carry mark in any of his first four seasons with the Green Bay Packers, instead settling into a complementary bruiser role behind Packers starter Aaron Jones. Stylistically, Dillon has some similarities to Jordan Howard, who the Eagles traded for in 2020. He’s not an explosive back and isn’t a natural pass-catcher, but perhaps there’s value in bringing him in as an early-down grinder for the Eagles’ run game.

Because he’s not as well-rounded as others in the class, Dillon should be available at a lower cost than the other backs listed here. If the Eagles feel like they need a power runner to take some of the short-yardage burden off Jalen Hurts, Dillon could be an ideal fit at an ideal cost.

The Brandon Brooks blueprint

The Eagles’ succession plan for Jason Kelce leaves them without a glaring need on the offensive line following the franchise legend’s retirement, but they could still stand to improve the guard spot Cam Jurgens will likely vacate to take over at center. That reinforcement could come through depth additions in the draft, especially considering 2023 third-round pick Tyler Steen is an option to slot in at right guard. The other option, perhaps if Steen isn’t ready, could be to go the Brandon Brooks route: signing an established starter in free agency with the expectation that their best football is ahead of them. The Eagles signed Brooks to a four-year, $40 million contract in 2016 and watched him develop into a Pro Bowler under offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland’s tutelage. A few players in this year’s class have a chance to fit that mold.

Jonah Jackson

A former Penncrest standout and Media native, Jackson has become a Pro-Bowl caliber offensive lineman already with the Detroit Lions and is now set to test the free-agency market. The 27-year-old has missed time in each of the last two seasons with minor injuries, but has logged 57 starts since going in the third round of the 2020 NFL draft.

There are a handful of talented guards expected to command competitive markets and Jackson figures to be among them. Pro Football Focus projects him to earn around $10 million annually on a long-term deal.

Jon Runyan Jr.

Even if his father wasn’t a member of the Eagles’ Hall of Fame, Jon Runyan Jr. would make sense as an alternate option at right guard if Steen struggles in his second year. The former St. Joseph’s Prep lineman has 50 career starts with the Green Bay Packers and has only missed one game in his first four years.

Considering the shortage of quality offensive linemen across the league, Runyan should get clear-cut starting opportunities elsewhere. Whether he’s viewed as more of a fringe starter than expected, or if the Eagles view him as a clear choice over Steen, perhaps a return to his dad’s old haunts would make sense.

No. 3 receiver

Although it’s unclear how much the Eagles offense will truly change with Moore calling plays, it’s worth noting the offensive coordinator has led a more diversified passing attack than we’ve seen from the Eagles the last few years. If that remains the case, the No. 3 receiver spot behind A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith becomes a spot worthy of addressing. There are plenty of potential fits, but two stand out.

Noah Brown

Considering how much defensive coordinator Vic Fangio’s previous players factored into our list of defensive free agents, it’s only fair to give Moore a few past connections here as well. Brown emerged as a viable member of the Dallas Cowboys’ receiver rotation under Moore in 2022, catching 43 passes for 555 yards and three touchdowns. After signing with the Houston Texans last offseason, the 28-year-old New Jersey native followed that up with 33 catches for 567 yards and two scores last year.

Brown shouldn’t have a massive market, which could play into the Eagles’ favor. He’s an explosive play threat who has already proven he can adjust to a new offense quickly and earn the trust of a quarterback.

Tyler Boyd

After spending the last few seasons on the Cincinnati Bengals with Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, Boyd has already shown he can be a productive, difference-making No. 3 receiver in an uber-talented room. The 30-year-old last surpassed the 1,000-yard mark in 2019 but has been steadily productive as the Bengals offense evolved with the arrival of Higgins and then Chase. He had 67 catches for 667 yards and two touchdowns last year on 98 targets, partly due to Higgins missing time.

Because of his age and his slight dip in production last year, Boyd isn’t viewed as one of the top receivers on the market. Still, he could be an ideal No. 3 who is used to sharing the wealth and being comfortable stepping into a bigger role if one of the receivers ahead of him gets injured.