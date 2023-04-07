Ranking the Eagles’ seven external free-agent signings this offseason

Less than three weeks before the NFL draft, the Eagles are deep into their offseason tasks. They’ve re-signed several key veterans, including defensive end Brandon Graham, defensive tackle Fletcher Cox, cornerback James Bradberry, center Jason Kelce, and running back Boston Scott; and cornerback Darius Slay signed a new deal that lowered his cap number for 2023.

The Eagles also have signed a handful of external free agents. Some are expected to be immediate contributors, while others will provide depth as they fight to secure a roster spot later this summer. After falling short in the final seconds of Super Bowl LVII, the Eagles are hopeful their re-tooled roster can lead them back to the sport’s biggest stage.

Let’s rank the Eagles’ free-agent signings to this point.

1. Rashaad Penny, Running back, 27 years old

2022 stats: 5 games, 57 carries, 346 rushing yards (6.1 average), 2 touchdowns, 1 fumble

Third-year running back Kenneth Gainwell seems poised for a bigger role, but should the Eagles take a committee approach in the backfield, Penny projects as an immediate contributor — and he’ll be boosted by one of the best offensive lines in football. There are some serious durability concerns; Penny has appeared in only 42 of 82 possible games because of injuries over his five seasons with the Seattle Seahawks. But during his introductory news conference, Penny pointed to the Eagles’ training staff as one of the main reasons why he signed with the team. The Eagles have experienced a noticeable dip in major injuries over the past couple of seasons under coach Nick Sirianni, who has taken a lighter approach in regard to practice throughout the season. If Penny, who boasts an impressive career average of 5.7 yards per carry, can stay healthy, he could be a smashing hit.

2. Terrell Edmunds, Safety, 26

2022 stats: 15 games, 70 tackles, 5 passes defended, 2 sacks, 3 tackles for loss

Edmunds projects as an immediate starter after the Eagles lost free agents Marcus Epps (Las Vegas Raiders) and C.J. Gardner-Johnson (Detroit Lions). A 2018 first-round pick, Edmunds has been extremely durable having appeared in 79 of 82 possible regular-season games with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He might not possess the turnover playmaking ability of Gardner-Johnson, but Edmunds graded out similarly to his predecessor, according to Pro Football Focus. He received a 69.1 overall defensive grade (36th among safeties) compared to 63.9 of Gardner-Johnson, and ranked ahead of Gardner-Johnson both in coverage grade and run grade, per PFF. The Eagles possess a pair of lockdown veteran cornerbacks in Bradberry and Slay, so Edmunds might have additional opportunities to make plays on the backend.

3. Marcus Mariota, Quarterback, 29

2022 stats: 13 games, 61.3 completion percentage, 2,219 passing yards, 15 touchdowns, 9 interceptions

The Eagles are hopeful Mariota will never take a snap aside from mop-up duty, but solidifying the quarterback depth chart behind starter Jalen Hurts was a priority after Gardner Minshew signed with the Indianapolis Colts in free agency. Over the past two seasons, Hurts has missed three games due to injury. His willingness to embrace contact in the open field for the sake of gaining extra yards make Hurts susceptible to big hits. As Sirianni pointed out earlier in the season, Hurts is a workout warrior and his body is built to last, although recent history shows Hurts will still be affected by external factors when it comes to his own health. By adding Mariota, the Eagles gain a more versatile quarterback compared to Minshew, a more traditional pocket passer. If Mariota ever needs to sub for Hurts, the Eagles should still be able to run the majority of their playbook, including designed quarterback rushes and run-pass-options. Last season with the Atlanta Falcons, Mariota rushed 85 times for 438 yards (5.2 average) and four rushing touchdowns.

4. Kentavius Street, Defensive tackle, 26

2022 stats: 17 games, 29 tackles, 3 ½ sacks, 8 quarterback hits, 5 tackles for loss

Street experienced a breakout season as he registered multiple career highs and logged 518 defensive snaps (46%) with the New Orleans Saints. He adds talent and depth to a position group that desperately needed it after the Eagles lost Javon Hargrave in free agency. The Eagles re-signed veteran Cox, and they’ll need improved performances from Jordan Davis and Milton Williams. However, Street provides the unit with upside at a low cost.

5. Nicholas Morrow, Linebacker, 27

2022 stats: 17 games, 116 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 2 passes defended, 1 interception

The Eagles finally benefited from improved play at linebacker last season, but they allowed T.J. Edwards and Kyzir White to walk in free agency. Morrow projects as an immediate starter with second-year linebacker Nakobe Dean penciled in as his running mate. Despite playing for a struggling Chicago Bears team that lost multiple defensive starters in 2022, Morrow strung together the best year of his career. During his introductory news conference, the former Division-III standout defined himself as a “versatile player” who can line up at the MIKE, WILL, and SAM linebacker positions. Morrow was on the field for every single one of the Bears’ defensive snaps (1,086). The Eagles will now rely on Morrow to patch up the middle level under new defensive coordinator Sean Desai.

6. Justin Evans, Safety, 27

2022 stats: 15 games, 29 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 2 passes defended, 1 forced fumble

Evans provides starter experience – he’s logged 25 starts since 2017, including four last season with the Saints. With Edmunds projected as an expected starter, Evans will have an opportunity to battle it out with second-year pro Reed Blankenship and K’Von Wallace for the other starter spot. The Eagles, who currently possess six picks in this month’s NFL draft, including two first-round selections, also could add to the position prior to training camp. It’s worth noting the team didn’t acquire Gardner-Johnson until a week and a half before the 2022 season. Gardner-Johnson still started the season opener at Detroit.

7. Greedy Williams, Cornerback, 25

2022 stats: 11 games, 11 tackles

Williams figures to be in the mix with Zech McPhearson and Josh Jobe for the primary backup role at outside cornerback. Williams started just one game last season while he was cemented behind Cleveland Browns starters Denzel Ward and Greg Newsome II. However, Williams does bring experience and a lengthy frame (6-foot-2) to Philadelphia. The former LSU standout started 20 games over his first two seasons with the Browns. He registered career highs in passes defense (10) and interceptions (two) in 2021. Now he’ll have an opportunity to soak in knowledge from two elite cornerbacks in Slay and Bradberry.