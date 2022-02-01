The Eagles front office and coaching staff will be busy throughout the week scouting and assessing the talent at this year’s Senior Bowl.

Creating a detailed draft board is just one of the many responsibilities for general manager Howie Roseman and Co. His staff will stay busy over the next three months as the Eagles create their 2022 roster, looking to build on a team that finished 9-8 and reached the NFC wild-card round in the playoffs.

Heading into the 2022 season, Philadelphia is projected to have around $21.5 million in cap space, according to Over The Cap. The number can fluctuate throughout the offseason based on roster retainment and restructured deals. The team recently created more cap space when it restructured offensive lineman Brandon Brooks contract following his retirement from the NFL.

The Eagles have nine players who will hit the open market when the new league year begins at 4 p.m. March 16. Here are my predictions on the impending free agents:

RB Jordan Howard

2021 salary: $990,000

2022 season-opener age: 27

Returning? Yes

Analysis: Following miserable stints between Miami and Philadelphia last season, Howard bet on himself and returned to the Eagles. Despite being initially placed on the practice squad, he waited patiently for his opportunity. Howard was elevated in Week 8 — from there, he revitalized his career. Most times Howard handled the football, it seemed like he would tumble forward and gain a chunk of yardage. The Eagles eventually signed Howard to the active roster and he rewarded them in his limited role with 86 carries for 406 yards (4.7 per rush) and three touchdowns.

TE Jason Croom

2021 salary: $850,000

2022 season-opener age: 28

Returning? No

Analysis: Croom missed the entire 2021 season with a torn ACL injury he sustained during the preseason. His position group was one of the deepest units – even after the team shipped off Zach Ertz to the Cardinals. Promising prospect Tyree Jackson also sustained a torn ACL in the season finale, which clouded the group’s remaining depth. Rookie Jack Stoll was a solid serviceable piece, mainly serving as a blocker in run scenarios, while Dallas Goedert starred in the passing game.

DL Hassan Ridgeway

2021 salary: $990,000

2022 season-opener age: 27

Returning? Yes

Analysis: Ridgeway was a back-end rotational piece for the defensive line. He tallied 20 tackles, five quarterback hits and two sacks. His best asset wound up being his availability. After playing in just 19 games over the past three seasons, Ridgeway played in all 17 regular season contests. If the team can convince Ridgeway to sign another veteran salary benefit deal or simply keep his number as low as possible, there’s value with the veteran presence and depth he provides.

DE Derek Barnett

2021 salary: $2.8 million

2022 season-opener age: 26

Returning? No

Analysis: Barnett really made around $10 million, but his contract was restructured in an effort to save cap space. All told, the 2017 first-round pick finished with a career-low two sacks. Barnett was often the cause of frustration and headaches for his teammates and the coaching staff. Earlier in the season, coach Nick Sirianni was caught on the TV broadcast, saying “It’s always him,” after Barnett was flagged for one of his seven penalties. Roseman loves his first-round picks, but Barnett’s production and undisciplined play should make this an easy decision for the front office. The expectation here is the Eagles say goodbye to Barnett, while also improving their pass rush, either in the upcoming NFL draft or via free agency.

DE Ryan Kerrigan

2021 salary: $1.36 million

2022 season-opener age: 34

Returning? No

Analysis: Kerrigan mustered just three tackles across 330 snaps. Farewell.

LB Genard Avery

2021 salary: $920,000

2022 season-opener age: 27

Returning? No

Analysis: Although it was modest production, Avery enjoyed his best season with the Eagles. He finished with 43 tackles, including four tackles for loss, two quarterback hits and one sack. He played in a hybrid role as a pass rusher, while also adjusting to the traditional SAM linebacker spot under Jonathan Gannon’s defense. T.J. Edwards and Davion Taylor are solid pieces to build around, but the Eagles could benefit from an infusion of talent, youth, and explosion. Avery is on the fence here; a lot might depend on his market value.

CB Steven Nelson

2021 salary: $1.36 million

2022 season-opener age: 29

Returning? No

Analysis: Is soon-to-be second-year defensive back Zech McPhearson, a fourth-round pick from last year’s draft, ready to step into a starting cornerback role on the opposite side of Darius Slay? That could be one of the main factors the front office considers when analyzing Nelson’s contract situation. Nelson was a late addition, joining the team on a one-year deal during training camp. His arrival allowed Avonte Maddox to transition back to slot cornerback, where Maddox thrived. Slay is a true defensive playmaker who possesses the ability to create game-changing plays and turnovers. Nelson was fine in his role, but the Eagles should be looking to upgrade at the position by providing Slay and the rest of the secondary with additional help. In Nelson’s case, the veteran cornerback might be looking for a multi-year deal.

S Anthony Harris

2021 salary: $1.59 million

2022 season-opener age: 30

Returning? Yes

Analysis: Harris has the most experience playing under defensive coordinator Gannon. There’s value in continuity and sustainability, especially in regards to effectively deploying scheme. Gannon is a candidate for a few open head coaching jobs across the league, but if he returns to the Eagles, he’ll look to build on the foundation he set in 2021. Harris is the younger option between him and McLeod, and he’ll likely cost less than his former University of Virginia teammate in free agency. The Eagles will look to improve their defensive personnel, but Harris might be one of the few pieces that sticks around.

S Rodney McLeod

2021 salary: $1.76 million

2022 season-opener age: 32

Returning? No

Analysis: McLeod faced a tough journey after he tore his ACL at the end of the 2020 season. But he vigorously attacked his rehab and surprisingly showed up ready for training camp. The team opted for patience, having McLeod sit for the first month of the regular season. But upon his return to the team in Week 4, McLeod instantly stepped back into his starting role at deep safety. He also resumed his role as the team’s vocal leader; McLeod’s veteran leadership, specifically on defense, was even more appreciated following Brandon Graham’s season-ending Achilles injury. As the oldest player on this list, it’s tough imagining the Eagles bringing McLeod back. He proved he’s still a serviceable NFL safety and could earn more money elsewhere.