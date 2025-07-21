Joe Douglas gets an official title as Eagles announce hires and changes to front office staff

The Eagles announced a handful of title changes and new hires to their front office staff on Monday, which includes the official role for former New York Jets general manager Joe Douglas.

Douglas, who has been active with the team over the last few months after getting fired by the Jets midway through last season, was listed as a “senior personnel director/advisor to the general manager” in the team’s release. Before his tenure with the Jets, Douglas spent 2016-19 leading the Eagles’ scouting department. He worked closely with general manager Howie Roseman, helping build the roster that won Super Bowl LII with a handful of key free-agency additions and successful draft classes.

Douglas spent six seasons with the Jets before getting fired last November, one month after the team let coach Robert Saleh go amid a 5-12 season. He finished his tenure as general manager with a 32-68 overall record.

Along with Douglas, the Eagles also hired former LSU director of player personnel Preston Tiffany to the personnel department as an NFS scout. Tiffany held the same title for Ole Miss before joining LSU’s staff in 2024.

The Eagles also announced promotions or title changes for six members of last year’s staff, helping make up for the departures of both senior director of college scouting Anthony Patch and senior director of scouting Brandon Hunt, who each left for jobs with the Las Vegas Raiders earlier this offseason.

Ryan Myers was promoted to director of college scouting, and Matt Holland was announced as an assistant director of college scouting, filling Myers’ previous role. Jarrod Kilburn was also announced as an assistant director of pro scouting. The team named former Temple wide receiver and Burlington, N.J., native Rod Streater a West Coast area scout, Terrence Braxton as a pro scout, and Duke Tobin as a midlands area scout after each served in different roles on the staff last season.

On the football operations side, the Eagles hired Smit Bajaj as a quantitative analyst, Grant Reiter as a football transactions coordinator, Molly Rottinghaus as a football operations coordinator, and Leif Thorson as a software developer. They also named James Gilman senior director of football research and strategy, Jon Liu a director of football analytics, and Zachary Steever an assistant director of football research and strategy.