On Thursday, Gardner Minshew was just a backup quarterback overcoming the urge to daydream about his forthcoming free agency and getting the opportunity to start.

“You can’t help but think about it,” Minshew said. “But it doesn’t do you any good right now. We’ve still got a lot of ball here. And I’m all-in here trying to win.”

And all-in, as in under center, is likely what the Eagles will need Minshew to be after Jalen Hurts sprained his right shoulder against the Bears on Sunday. And they will need him to try to win against the Cowboys if they are to claim the NFC East crown and secure the No. 1 seed in the playoffs on Saturday with two games to spare.

Minshew has been in similar circumstances before. He filled in for Hurts last December against the New York Jets as the Eagles chased a playoff berth. He completed 20 of 25 passes for 242 yards and two touchdowns as the team cruised to a 33-18 victory.

After the game, Minshew went to Nick Sirianni and asked what it would take for him to become the full-time starter. But the coach went back to Hurts, who was coming off his worst game of the season vs. the New York Giants, the following week.

Hurts guided the Eagles to the postseason, despite a lingering ankle injury, and Minshew went back to having to cope with watching. This season, he has been on the sidelines plenty with Hurts playing at an MVP level and the team 13-1. But the 26-year-old said he has adjusted more to being the backup.

“Honestly, I feel like I’m doing better with it this year than last year,” Minshew said. “It was the first time in my life. Everybody goes through it at some point. It was kind of hard, but we have such a great relationship in the quarterback room. … It’s fun. It feels like a group effort.

“They’re giving me stuff to do and work on and I feel like I’m getting better.”

If that’s the case, Minshew should have more than enough to handle the reins. His supporting cast is strong with one of the best offensive lines in the NFL, a pair of No. 1-caliber wide receivers in A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, and a 1,000 yard-running back in Miles Sanders. And tight end Dallas Goedert will be back in the lineup after missing five games with a shoulder injury.

The Eagles have had one of the best offensive schemes in the league and rank second in Football Outsiders’ DVOA (defense-adjusted value over average) metrics. Last week, Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons downplayed Hurts’ performance this season and said he was more a product of a potent system.

But the system has been designed around Hurts’ dual-threat abilities. Minshew doesn’t have comparable mobility and thus the offense will have to be tweaked to his skill set. Sanders, who rushed 24 times for 120 yards last season against the Jets, will likely get more than the 11 carries he got in Chicago.

“It’s been a great opportunity to learn from a different perspective,” Minshew said of playing behind Hurts. “I’ve learned a lot from what Jalen’s doing and the progress he’s made. And it’s fun to win. At the end of the day, that’s what we all want to do.”

Asked about Minshew’s progress last week, Sirianni said that he has gotten more meaningful practice repetitions this year after the Eagles added a short period that pits the backups vs. the starters. The plays are unscripted rather than the normal scout team drills.

There is also a developmental seven-on-seven period after practice that Sirianni said he calls the “Gardner Minshew” drill because he believes it helped prepare the quarterback for the Jets game a year ago.

“We’ve seen Gardner play,” Sirianni said. “We all know how Gardner is.”

Minshew started in 20 games over his first two seasons in the NFL. The Jaguars went only 7-13 in those contests, but he put up strong numbers, completing 63% of his throws and tossing 37 touchdown passes against just 11 interceptions for a 93.1 passer rating.

“Minshew Magic” became a bit of a minor phenomenon during his rookie season.

But Jacksonville drafted Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 overall pick in 2021 and traded Minshew to the Eagles just before the season. Some suggested that general manager Howie Roseman might try and flip him for a draft pick, but no one understands the importance of the backup spot more.

In 2017, Nick Foles stepped in for starter Carson Wentz, who suffered a season-ending torn ACL in Week 13, and won a championship. Foles was up and down initially but was nearly flawless in the NFC championship and Super Bowl LII and was named MVP of the latter game.

Hurts could miss the next two games, NFL sources said. While his injury isn’t expected to be a long-term one, there isn’t an exact timetable for his return. It’s possible he isn’t in uniform until the divisional round of the playoffs the weekend of Jan. 21-22, especially if the Eagles claim the No. 1 seed and the first-round bye the next two games.

Minshew also has a chance to improve his stock.

“I think a high tide raises all ships,” he said Thursday. “I think when you win, it elevates everybody. So, I think, just being a part of something so special here is a great thing for me and I just want to continue to learn as much as I can from it.”

Last week, an emotional Minshew spoke about Mike Leach, his former coach at Washington State, who died from a heart condition on Dec. 19. He said Leach, in their last correspondence, told him “to keep plugging.”

“He always believed that when I’d get a chance, I’d do well,” Minshew said.

He just wants a chance, his father, Flint, said during an appearance on “SuperTalk Mississippi” last week.

“It’s in his heart to play,” the elder Minshew said. “And he’ll be a free agent after this year and, obviously, he’ll hit that market. And his agent knows, look, it’s not all about money, it’s about an opportunity to go somewhere and compete for a job.

“That’s all he ever wants — to compete.”