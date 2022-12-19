Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts suffered a shoulder sprain during the game Sunday against the Chicago Bears that could sideline him for the next two games, NFL sources told The Inquirer on Monday.

Hurts underwent an X-ray following the Eagles’ 25-20 win in Chicago, but results were inconclusive. Further testing on Monday revealed the severity of his injury.

The quarterback took a beating in a game in which he ran the ball 17 times with two kneel-downs. At one point late in the third quarter, Hurts stayed down longer than normal and needed help up from his offensive linemen.

Hurts has been healthy all season and has yet to miss a snap because of injury as he built a case as the NFL’s MVP. He missed one game last year after suffering an ankle injury.

Backup Gardner Minshew took his spot and led the Eagles to a win over the New York Jets in the game last season. Minshew is likely to start in place of Hurts vs. the Cowboys on Saturday.

The Eagles can clinch the NFC East title and the No. 1 seed in the playoffs with a victory. They have several paths to both, though, and may not need to rush Hurts back.

After the game, Hurts admitted he took some shots, but he downplayed his physical condition.

“I feel good listening to my Anita Baker,” said Hurts, who took to the podium at the postgame news conference with the musician’s soul music playing on his phone. “I’m going to get me some sweets on the plane ride home, watch the tape, learn from it, and move forward.”