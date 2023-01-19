Eagles could end up with a foreign game next season

The NFL announced designated “home” teams for its international series of games for 2023 and it’s possible the Eagles play in Germany next season.

The Chiefs and Patriots are the two teams headed to Deutschland and the Eagles have scheduled road games against both squads.

In London, the Bills and Titans will play at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and the Jaguars will play their annual game at Wembley Stadium.

The NFL played its first game in Germany in November when the Buccaneers hosted the Seahawks in Munich. The league hasn’t confirmed which teams will play in what cities in 2023, but it was announced previously that Munich and Frankfurt would stage games over the next four years.The Eagles last played in the International series in 2018 when they traveled to London to face the Jaguars. They won that game.

While Eagles-Chiefs or Eagles-Patriots would represent higher profile matchups than the NFL typically allows overseas, the Bucs-Seahawks game was an overwhelming success and the league may be looking to further capitalize on that popularity.