Eagles rout the Giants 38-7 and advance to the NFC championship game

With the top-seeded Eagles hosting the sixth-seeded New York Giants on Saturday evening in the NFC divisional round, it was Jalen Hurts and Dallas Goedert who emphatically set the tone.

The tight end danced into the end zone, with his first-quarter score representing one of five Eagles touchdowns, as they eliminated their division rivals in a dominant 38-7 victory at Lincoln Financial Field.

The Eagles advanced to the NFC championship game. They’ll host either the San Francisco 49ers or the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, Jan. 29 at 3 p.m.

Hurts’ health

Before kickoff, Hurts told FOX sideline reporter Pam Oliver from the home sideline that he was “nowhere near 100%.” The 24-year-old also hinted that he was dealing with some sort of bug.

Only Hurts knows the true pain that the second-team All-Pro quarterback is dealing with. He sustained an injury to his throwing shoulder a month ago and was sidelined for two games before Hurts returned in the regular-season finale against the Giants. Leading into Saturday’s game, Hurts was omitted from the injury report, an indication that he was nearing full health. Regardless, Hurts was a clear beneficiary from the bye week, and he answered lingering questions with his performance in his second career playoff game.

Coach Nick Sirianni and offensive play caller Shane Steichen reopened the playbook, deploying Hurts in his typical form. Between a mix of run-pass options and designed quarterback runs, Hurts proved he was ready for the task. Hurts completed 16 of 24 passes for 154 yards with two touchdowns and zero interceptions. He also embraced contact as a dual threat; Hurts rushed nine times for 34 yards and one touchdown.

Wide receiver DeVonta Smith and Goedert paced the offense with a combined 11 catches, 119 receiving yards, and two touchdowns.

Reserve tailback Kenneth Gainwell led the Eagles with a career-high 112 rushing yards and a touchdown on 12 carries. Renowned “Giant killer” and Eagles running back Boston Scott added 32 rushing yards and his own rushing touchdown. Scott has recorded touchdowns in each of his nine career games, including the playoffs, against the Giants.

Jones, Barkley struggle vs. Eagles D

Ex-Giant James Bradberry had said he felt a sense of vindication ahead of the playoff matchup against his former team. The All-Pro cornerback then laid the wood on defense, recording an interception and two passes defensed off Giants quarterback Daniel Jones. He also recorded a key stop on third down that forced one of the Giants’ five total punts.

The pass rush also consistently disrupted Jones and running back Saquon Barkley in the backfield. Barkley managed just 61 yards across nine rushes with 39 yards arriving on one carry. With Haason Reddick, Fletcher Cox, and Josh Sweat combining for four sacks, Jones struggled to establish any rhythm in a hostile environment. He completed 15 of 27 passes for 135 yards with zero touchdowns.

The Eagles recorded a whopping 26 first downs compared to New York’s 13. They out-gained the Giants in total net yards, 416 to 227.