Link copied to clipboard
Eagles’ A.J. Brown suffers knee injury vs. Giants
Brown walked off the field at MetLife Stadium after going down with the injury.
In the first quarter against the Giants, Eagles star receiver A.J. Brown went down with a knee injury, according to the team. Brown hauled in a pass and fumbled the ball away when he was injured.
The Eagles announced in the third quarter that Brown would miss the rest of the game.
After the play, Brown walked off the field and went into the medical tent before walking to the locker room at MetLife Stadium.