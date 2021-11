Eagles running back Boston Scott runs past New York Giants cornerback Adoree' Jackson (center) and New York Giants inside linebacker Benardrick McKinney in the second quarter on Sunday, November 28, 2021 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Read more

The Eagles’ Boston Scott scored on a 1-yard touchdown run on the first play of the fourth quarter to cut the Giants’ lead to 10-7 on Sunday.

The Eagles were held scoreless for three quarters as Jalen Hurts has thrown three interceptions. But on the touchdown drive, Hurts had three big runs to get the Eagles into scoring position for Scott.

