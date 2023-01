Eagles running back Boston Scott runs into the end zone for a first quarter touchdown against New York Giants cornerback Nick McCloud (right) on Sunday, January 8, 2023 in Philadelphia. Read more

Boston Scott added to the Eagles’ lead over the Giants in the first quarter with an 8-yard touchdown run.

In his return to the lineup after sustaining a shoulder injury in Week 15, quarterback Jalen Hurts handed off the ball to Scott, who found a hole in the Giants defense to make it to the end zone. The touchdown gave the Eagles a 10-0 lead and marks Scott’s 10th touchdown in eight career games against the Giants.