Skip to content
Eagles
Link copied to clipboard

Britain Covey’s big punt return sets up the Eagles’ opening-drive Tush Push TD

The Eagles took a 7-0 lead on the Giants following Covey's 54-yard punt return.

Eagles punt returner Britain Covey returns the ball 54 yards in the first quarter Monday.
Eagles punt returner Britain Covey returns the ball 54 yards in the first quarter Monday.Read moreDavid Maialetti / Staff Photographer
    by Matt Ryan
    Published 

After the Eagles offense struggled last week, it scored on its first drive of the game with a Jalen Hurts quarterback sneak to give the Birds a 7-0 lead against the New York Giants. A 54-yard punt return by Britain Covey gave the Eagles the ball at the Giants 13-yard line, and a 12-yard run from D’Andre Swift set up the score from Hurts.