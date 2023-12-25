Link copied to clipboard
Britain Covey’s big punt return sets up the Eagles’ opening-drive Tush Push TD
The Eagles took a 7-0 lead on the Giants following Covey's 54-yard punt return.
After the Eagles offense struggled last week, it scored on its first drive of the game with a Jalen Hurts quarterback sneak to give the Birds a 7-0 lead against the New York Giants. A 54-yard punt return by Britain Covey gave the Eagles the ball at the Giants 13-yard line, and a 12-yard run from D’Andre Swift set up the score from Hurts.