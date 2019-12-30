Jones made several throws against the Eagles that made you perk up and take notice, none more impressive than his 20-yard pass to Golden Tate in the back corner of the end zone that tied the game at 10-10 with 9:41 remaining in the third quarter. While it probably would have behooved Rasul Douglas to turn his head to look for the ball on the play, Jones placed it in a near-perfect location to take advantage of the flailing coverage. Jones also had an impressive an 18-yard throw to Kaden Smith that he threaded through the Eagles zone to give the Giants a first down on the Eagles’ 47-yard-line with under a minute remaining in the first half. Earlier in the quarter, he completed a 25-yard pass to Smith just before getting decked by a blitzing Douglas to help move New York into position for a field goal. Late in the third quarter, Jones completed a 33-yard pass to Darius Slayton just before taking a huge hit from a blitzing Malcolm Jenkins (though Jones did badly under throw an open receiver deep down the field later in the drive, which ended with an incomplete pass on fourth down).