Eagles’ D’Andre Swift not expected to play vs. Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Running back D’Andre Swift is expected to miss the Eagles’ regular-season finale Sunday against the New York Giants, a league source confirmed to The Inquirer. Swift popped up on the team’s final injury report Friday with an illness, and he was listed as questionable.

With Swift sidelined, the Eagles will rely on tailbacks Kenneth Gainwell, Boston Scott, and Rashaad Penny against the Giants.

» READ MORE: Eagles RB Rashaad Penny staying positive despite limited role: ‘I’ve just always been ready’

Swift, 24, concludes the regular season with a career-high 1,049 rushing yards and five touchdowns across 229 carries. He also caught 39 passes for 214 yards and one touchdown. The Philadelphia native and former St. Joseph’s Prep standout recently earned the first Pro Bowl selection of his career.

“Being from here, being able to do this for my hometown, for the Eagles, it means so much more,” Swift said this week. “It’s a great accomplishment for everybody that got voted [to the Pro Bowl], but we know there’s a lot of work to bring done for the [remainder] of the season.”

Swift, who was acquired in the offseason via trade with the Detroit Lions, is in the final year of his rookie deal, and he is set to become a free agent at the conclusion of the season.

In addition to Swift, the Eagles also will be without wide receiver DeVonta Smith (mild ankle sprain) and cornerback Darius Slay (knee) Sunday at MetLife Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:25 p.m.