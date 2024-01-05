Running back Rashaad Penny staying positive despite limited role: ‘I’ve just always been ready’

When running back Rashaad Penny found out that he was going to be inactive for the Eagles’ Week 1 matchup against the New England Patriots, he said he was “shocked.”

Penny was active the following week against the Minnesota Vikings with Kenneth Gainwell out injured. But of the next 14 games, Penny was inactive for 11 of them and did not play in two others, including last week’s 35-31 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. Penny has just five carries for 17 yards and one reception for 5 yards on the season.

The exact reason why Penny hasn’t played as much as he initially anticipated when he signed with the Eagles, from his perspective, isn’t quite clear.

“It’s been kind of a mystery all year,” Penny told The Inquirer. “But it’s good, though. I mean, I’m in a better headspace about things.”

That initial shock that Penny experienced eventually subsided, giving way to a more positive outlook on his individual season and his role on the roster. The 27-year-old Penny spent the first five seasons of his career with the Seattle Seahawks. His career had been plagued by injuries, including a broken fibula that cost him the final 12 games last season.

When he initially signed a one-year deal with the Eagles back in March, he said he viewed Philadelphia as a place to “refresh” and “restart” his career. Now, Penny characterized this season as one of mental and physical growth.

“I got to do a lot of things that I haven’t done in the past, like actually focus on my weight,” Penny said. “And then actually get stronger in the areas where I feel like I was lacking and what caused the injury. So being around [vice president of player performance] Ted [Rath] and them the majority of the whole time, and just doing all the little things, I’ve been feeling good.”

From a mental perspective, Penny admitted that the first few weeks of being inactive took a toll on him. But it forced him to stay focused on what he could control, which includes how he prepares in practice each day and how he supports his teammates along the way.

For the first time in his career, Penny has now been around the team for an entire season without dealing with interruptions because of injury. As a result, Penny said he’s having fun building camaraderie with the other running backs, including Gainwell, D’Andre Swift, and Boston Scott.

“When I’m not healthy, or I’m hurt for like a whole year, I either go rehab, home, or you don’t feel like you’re part of it,” Penny said. “But being this long into the season and getting to be around as long as I’ve been around, it’s been a blessing.”

With Scott and Gainwell already under contract, the Eagles signed Penny in the offseason to help compensate for the departure of Pro Bowl running back Miles Sanders. But general manager Howie Roseman continued to add to the room, acquiring Swift from the Detroit Lions in exchange for a 2025 fourth-round pick, plus a swap of 2023 seventh-round picks.

Swift, who has dealt with his own share of injuries throughout his four-year career, has managed to stay healthy all season and has assumed the role of the Eagles’ go-to back. Last week against the Cardinals, the Philadelphia native and St. Joe’s Prep alumnus eclipsed 1,000 rushing yards for the first time in his career.

Penny was active, a decision he learned about on Thursday before the game, but he never saw the field. Still, he was eager to see Swift reach a substantial individual milestone.

“We came in with the same type of history as far as being injured and being injury-prone,” Penny said. “So when he first got here, I told him, ‘We only can control what we can control.’ And then from there on, I mean, he’s just had a great season. He’s stayed healthy. So I think that’s been a big part of our agenda. But I’m excited for him.”

Swift and Gainwell have been heavily utilized in the Eagles’ offensive scheme, which relies on its running backs as targets in the passing game, too. Swift and Gainwell have accumulated the fourth- and fifth-most targets in the Eagles’ passing game, respectively, this season (39 receptions on 49 targets for 214 yards and a touchdown for Swift; 30 receptions on 36 targets for 183 yards for Gainwell) behind A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Dallas Goedert.

Penny, meanwhile, has 28 receptions on 37 targets for 227 yards and a touchdown in his career, a reflection of a skill set he hasn’t had to use.

Still, with one game against the New York Giants remaining in the regular season before the playoffs begin, Penny said he understands that his number can be called at any time. If that moment comes, Penny looks forward to proving to the world that he’s healthy and capable of contributing.

“I’ve just always been ready,” Penny said. “I feel like if I get a handoff right now, I’m running, like, 30 yards. Personally, ‘cause that’s just me, I got confidence in what I can do. I proved it. It’s just about opportunity and chances.”