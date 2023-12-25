Link copied to clipboard
D’Andre Swift’s TD gives the Eagles some breathing room vs. Giants
The Eagles extended their lead to 27-18 with a drive that temporarily stopped the bleeding against the Giants.
After giving up 15 straight points, the Eagles extended their lead against the Giants to 27-18 with a 5-yard touchdown run from D’Andre Swift in the fourth quarter.
The drive’s highlight came on third-and-20 when Jalen Hurts found A.J. Brown for 32 yards. On the next play, running back Kenneth Gainwell ran for 22 yards to put the Eagles in the red zone.