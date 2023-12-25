Skip to content
Eagles
Link copied to clipboard

D’Andre Swift’s TD gives the Eagles some breathing room vs. Giants

The Eagles extended their lead to 27-18 with a drive that temporarily stopped the bleeding against the Giants.

Philadelphia Eagles running back D'Andre Swift runs in the first quarter against the Giants Monday, Dec. 25, 2023, at Lincoln Financial Field, in Philadelphia.
Philadelphia Eagles running back D'Andre Swift runs in the first quarter against the Giants Monday, Dec. 25, 2023, at Lincoln Financial Field, in Philadelphia.Read moreYong Kim / Staff Photographer
    by Matt Ryan
    Published 

After giving up 15 straight points, the Eagles extended their lead against the Giants to 27-18 with a 5-yard touchdown run from D’Andre Swift in the fourth quarter.

The drive’s highlight came on third-and-20 when Jalen Hurts found A.J. Brown for 32 yards. On the next play, running back Kenneth Gainwell ran for 22 yards to put the Eagles in the red zone.