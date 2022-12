Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith warms up before a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. Read more

DeVonta Smith caught a 41-yard touchdown pass from Jalen Hurts on fourth down to give the Eagles a 14-0 lead against the Giants on Sunday.

Then after an illegal kick by the Giants, the Eagles started at the New York 33-yard line and capitalized immediately.

Looking downfield, Hurts lofted a pass to A.J. Brown to give the Eagles a 21-0 lead.