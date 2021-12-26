The Eagles took a commanding 20-3 lead against the Giants after DeVonta Smith hauled in a 4-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter Sunday.

Smith got his feet inbounds and then waited out multiple replay reviews before the catch on third down was confirmed.

Smith on Tuesday also kept his toes inbounds on a catch against Washington and after the game smiled as he told WFT receiver and former Alabama teammate Cam Sims on the field, “I got some ballerina classes going on just in case you wanted to get a little toe-tapping in.”