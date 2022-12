Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts runs for a touchdown in the third quarter as New York Giants linebacker Jaylon Smith can’t catch him. Eagles play the Giants at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. Read more

Jalen Hurts ran for a 10-yard touchdown for the Eagles, giving them a commanding a 34-14 lead in the third quarter against the Giants on Sunday.

On the drive, Miles Sanders went over 1,000 rushing yards on the season and he is the first Eagle to do so since LeSean McCoy in 2014.