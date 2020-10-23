“The way we talk about it is, ‘Let’s go put the offense in a better position,' ” Graham said. “They didn’t get it done, but we’re going to go get it done, and the ball’s coming right back. That’s kind of the message every time things happen, sudden changes happen in a game where we didn’t pick up a fourth down or Jake [Elliott] missed a kick. We just had to make sure that we put ourselves in a position for the offense to win.”