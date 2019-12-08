Carson Wentz has thrown the ball 170 times in the last four games, which is the most in a four-game stretch since his rookie year. He has an 83.9 passer rating in those four games. For the season, he’s 18th in passing (90.0), 30th in yards per attempt (6.5) and 24th in completion percentage (62.4). Those aren’t franchise-quarterback kinds of numbers. The early-season loss of DeSean Jackson took away Wentz’s only legitimate vertical threat on the outside. Wentz and Alshon Jeffery don’t have a lot of chemistry, but Jeffery had his most productive game with Wentz last week, catching nine passes for 137 yards, one touchdown and nine first downs in the loss to the Dolphins. Ten of Jeffery’s 16 targets were on throws of 11 or more yards, and he caught eight of those. In his previous nine games, Jeffery had nine catches on 20 targets at that distance. Zach Ertz has 70 catches, which is the most by any tight end in the league. But he hasn’t had a third-down reception in five of the last seven games. The Giants’ Janoris Jenkins is one of the league’s better corners, but rookie DeAndre Baker has struggled. He’s given up six TDs and has allowed 18.2 yards per catch. The Giants are middle of the pack in sacks per pass play.