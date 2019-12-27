—Vinny Curry and Josh Sweat have been the Eagles’ two most productive pass-rushers over the last four games. Curry has four sacks and 12 total quarterback pressures in just 73 pass-rush opportunities in the last four games according to Pro Football Focus. Sweat has two sacks and 10 pressures in 86 pass-rush chances. Fletcher Cox and Brandon Graham each have nine pressures, Cox on 134 pass-rush opportunities, Graham on 126. Derek Barnett who has missed two of the last four games with an ankle injury, has a sack and six pressures in just 59 pass-rush opportunities.