Eagles’ Dallas Goedert hopes to exploit the Giants’ problem with tight ends

It’s been difficult for Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert to not think about his potential to have a significant impact against the New York Giants in a home playoff game Saturday night.

During the Giants’ upset of the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC wild-card round, New York’s defense gave up 10 catches for 129 yards to tight end T.J. Hockenson. The Giants have struggled to contain opposing tight ends all season. The unit has dealt with injuries to several players, but allowing big completions across the middle of the field has been the defense’s weakness.

Goedert is hoping to take full advantage with the NFC divisional game between the Eagles and Giants scheduled for 8:15 p.m. Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field.

“You can look at it and go through their game and see why [Hockenson] got that,” Goedert said. “Hopefully they do the same with me and I can have a big game. Ultimately, whatever I can do to help the team win, I’m going to do.

“I’m going to just try to win all of my one-on-one matchups.”

The Eagles defeated the Giants twice during the regular season. Goedert was sidelined for the first game in Week 14, but he tallied six catches for 46 yards in Week 18. The Eagles aren’t entirely certain what to expect from Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale. The Giants own the league’s highest blitz percentage at 39.7. For context, the Eagles blitz on just 22.1% of their defensive plays, according to Pro Football Focus.

“They’re going to give us a problem, and we have to figure out a solution,” said left guard Landon Dickerson. “It’s a back-and-forth battle.”

A proven way to counter blitz-heavy teams has been quarterback Jalen Hurts’ ability to promptly get rid of the ball. The coaching staff can aid him in play calling, but ultimately it’s up to Hurts and his quick read options. Goedert tends to be a priority in those scenarios, whether he’s running an intermediate route or deployed in the screen game. Considering the team’s talent at wide receiver between A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, Goedert forces opposing defenses to respect his playmaking ability. Given his size and athleticism, especially in the open field, he often creates mismatches against slot cornerbacks or linebackers in coverage.

As linebacker Kyzir White points out, Goedert is an expert at lulling his defender before he pounces and makes an impact play.

“With tight ends, you have to be physical and try to use your hands to slow them down,” White said. “You have to have good eyes and footwork because they’re deceptively fast and really physical. Goedert and [Chiefs tight end] Travis Kelce are really sly. They’ll lull you to sleep. Goedert will make it seem like he’s not even running a route, and then start going. By the time you’re reacting to it, you’re already too late. He puts you to sleep and then he gets going. It’s a tactic he uses to be a dangerous playmaker.”

Goedert also is a dynamic blocker in the running game. That part of his game has drastically improved since he was selected in the second round of the 2018 draft. Although Goedert didn’t suit up in Week 14, the Eagles handed the Giants their most lopsided loss of the season, 48-22. It was a loss engineered heavily on the ground via 253 rushing yards.

“It’s been the same all year,” Goedert said. “If we want to run the ball, if we need to run the ball, we’re going to run the ball. We’ve got some of the best five O-linemen up there. When they can pin their ears back, and we call run plays that we want to work and will work, I have full confidence in the run game.”

He concluded: “I think if we can go out there and execute the game plan and have all 11 of us take care of our one-on-ones, we’ll be sitting in a really good position.”

