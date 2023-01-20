Tradition interrupted: Giants told not to swap jerseys after Eagles game because they don’t have replacements

The New York Giants have clear post-game orders following their Saturday game against the Eagles: They’re not to give away their white jerseys to opposing players. The Giants don’t have replacements.

Jersey swaps are part of a decades-old NFL tradition. They’re unique, albeit sweaty and smelly memorabilia swapped among franchise stars — team equipment managers don’t often stock backups for role players. The exchanges provide a moment of levity after intense games and are a way opposing players can show their respect for one another. Players who swap will often sign the green-stained jerseys, include messages, and pose with their haul for the cameras post game.

But the Giants can’t take part in that tradition this postseason. A locker room notice has instructed the team to tell Eagles players they will ship them the jerseys after all of New York’s playoff games are done with.

“We will be wearing white playoff jerseys all through the playoffs,” reads the notice. “Do not give your game jersey away or swap it with a player from Philly after the game!!!”

According to the note, which fans zoomed in on during a locker room interview with Giants receiver Kenny Golladay Wednesday, the “uniform company” that makes the jerseys can’t produce more this year.

Nike has provided the league with player uniforms since 2012. A company spokesperson could not immediately be reached for comment, so it’s unclear if the supply issue extends beyond New York. An Eagles spokesperson couldn’t immediately be reached either to comment on the Birds’ jersey supply.

Helmet and safety pad manufacturers were not immune to pandemic-related supply chain disruptions, creating widespread shortages this fall. But a New York Times report found the disruption in supply mainly affected middle, junior, and high school players, which account for more than one million players, whereas the NFL has fewer than 2,000 active players to supply.

Regardless of why the Giants are on a jersey lockdown, the instructions were quick to capture the delight and mockery of Eagles fans on the internet.

“Won’t this be their last playoff game anyway or is that the joke,” wrote one Twitter user as another ridiculed the “broke” franchise for its shortage.

“Sounds like they’ll be perfectly fine to give away their jerseys after the game then!” responded another.

“Management had no plans of making it to the playoffs,” posited another.

The Giants have faced the birds four times in the postseason, splitting the wins. The Giants’ most recent postseason win took place in 2001. Postseason stats aside, the Giants have lost nine straight in Philly, their last Philly win taking place in 2013.