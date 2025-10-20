Eagles open as heavy favorites vs. Giants despite recent blowout loss to New York; updated Super Bowl, MVP odds
Will the Eagles avenge their 34-17 loss to the Giants from Week 6? Did their victory over the Vikings change their odds to win the NFC?
The Eagles clawed their way back into the win column with a 28-22 victory over the Carson Wentz-led Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.
The Birds continued to struggle in the run game as Saquon Barkley finished the night with 18 carries for 44 yards. But that didn’t seem to matter as Jalen Hurts sparked the offense, throwing for 326 yards and three touchdowns to earn a perfect passer rating. Meanwhile, it was a bend-don’t-break defense for the Birds, who allowed the Vikings to get into the red zone six times, holding them to five field goals and just one touchdown, including twice where touchdowns were negated either by replay review or a Minnesota penalty.
So while the Eagles (5-2) came away with a win, it was another close one.
Now, for the second time in less than three weeks, they will face off against the New York Giants, this time for a Sunday afternoon Week 8 matchup at Lincoln Financial Field. From the Birds’ chances of picking up a win before hitting their bye week, to updates on the Super Bowl and year-end awards, here are the latest FanDuel and DraftKings odds for the upcoming game and beyond …
Eagles vs. Giants odds
The Birds were coming off their first loss of the season to the Denver Broncos when they faced the Giants in Week 6 at MetLife Stadium on short rest, resulting in a 34-17 loss on Thursday Night Football.
The Giants posted their highest offensive output to that point under rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart, with the Eagles defense missing Jalen Carter and, for most of the night, Quinyon Mitchell. Now, not only do they have two of their best defenders back, but they’ll also have a full week to prepare.
» READ MORE: Eagles still can’t run the ball, but Jalen Hurts, DeVonta Smith, and A.J. Brown made sure it didn’t matter
While the Eagles are coming off a win that saw Jalen Hurts earn a perfect passer rating and his two star receivers turn in fantastic performances, the Giants are coming off an embarrassing 33-32 loss to the Broncos after blowing 19-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Ahead of the Week 8 matchup at the Linc, sportsbooks are favoring Philly, who opens as touchdown favorites.
Spread: Giants +7 (-112); Eagles -7 (-108)
Moneyline: Giants (+290); Eagles (-360)
Total: Over 43.5 (-105); Under 43.5 (-115)
Spread: Giants +7 (-110); Eagles -7 (-110)
Moneyline: Giants (+280); Eagles (-335)
Total: Over 44.5 (-105); Under 44.5 (-115)
NFC East odds update
Coming off a victory in Minnesota, the Eagles are still the favorites to win the NFC East.
Meanwhile, the Dallas Cowboys’ odds of winning the division have continued to increase. They jumped over the Commanders at FanDuel after defeating Washington, 44-22, on Sunday. The Giants remain at the bottom of the list with +4000 odds after their loss to the Broncos.
In the standings, the Eagles are two wins ahead of the Cowboys (3-3-1) and the Commanders (3-4).
» READ MORE: Jalen Hurts has never been better in saving the Eagles against the Vikings | Mike Sielski
NFC odds update
At FanDuel, the Eagles trail behind the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions as the favorites to win the conference. At DraftKings, the Eagles also fall behind the Los Angeles Rams.
Super Bowl odds
After Week 7, the Eagles remain among the top five Super Bowl favorites at FanDuel. However, at DraftKings, the Birds have fallen out of the top five, landing behind the Rams and surging Indianapolis Colts.
» READ MORE: Eagles’ Jalen Hurts again roasts Carson Wentz; A.J. Brown says, ‘Just throw me the bleeping ball’ | Marcus Hayes
MVP odds
Jalen Hurts’ MVP odds have slightly improved after his perfect performance in the Eagles’ win over the Vikings. Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, and Baker Mayfield continue to battle for the top three spots at both sportsbooks.
Offensive player of the year
After another subpar performance in Week 7 in which the running back finished with just 14 carries for 44 yards, Saquon Barkley continues to fall out of the race for offensive player of the year. But at this point, Colts running back Jonathan Taylor is the clear favorite to win the award.
» READ MORE: Jalyx Hunt’s pick-six and timely sacks help Eagles defense deliver in win over Vikings