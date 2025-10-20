Eagles open as heavy favorites vs. Giants despite recent blowout loss to New York; updated Super Bowl, MVP odds

The Eagles clawed their way back into the win column with a 28-22 victory over the Carson Wentz-led Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

The Birds continued to struggle in the run game as Saquon Barkley finished the night with 18 carries for 44 yards. But that didn’t seem to matter as Jalen Hurts sparked the offense, throwing for 326 yards and three touchdowns to earn a perfect passer rating. Meanwhile, it was a bend-don’t-break defense for the Birds, who allowed the Vikings to get into the red zone six times, holding them to five field goals and just one touchdown, including twice where touchdowns were negated either by replay review or a Minnesota penalty.

So while the Eagles (5-2) came away with a win, it was another close one.

Now, for the second time in less than three weeks, they will face off against the New York Giants, this time for a Sunday afternoon Week 8 matchup at Lincoln Financial Field. From the Birds’ chances of picking up a win before hitting their bye week, to updates on the Super Bowl and year-end awards, here are the latest FanDuel and DraftKings odds for the upcoming game and beyond …

Eagles vs. Giants odds

The Birds were coming off their first loss of the season to the Denver Broncos when they faced the Giants in Week 6 at MetLife Stadium on short rest, resulting in a 34-17 loss on Thursday Night Football.

The Giants posted their highest offensive output to that point under rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart, with the Eagles defense missing Jalen Carter and, for most of the night, Quinyon Mitchell. Now, not only do they have two of their best defenders back, but they’ll also have a full week to prepare.

While the Eagles are coming off a win that saw Jalen Hurts earn a perfect passer rating and his two star receivers turn in fantastic performances, the Giants are coming off an embarrassing 33-32 loss to the Broncos after blowing 19-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Ahead of the Week 8 matchup at the Linc, sportsbooks are favoring Philly, who opens as touchdown favorites.

FanDuel

Spread: Giants +7 (-112); Eagles -7 (-108) Moneyline: Giants (+290); Eagles (-360) Total: Over 43.5 (-105); Under 43.5 (-115)

DraftKings

Spread: Giants +7 (-110); Eagles -7 (-110) Moneyline: Giants (+280); Eagles (-335) Total: Over 44.5 (-105); Under 44.5 (-115)

Coming off a victory in Minnesota, the Eagles are still the favorites to win the NFC East.

Meanwhile, the Dallas Cowboys’ odds of winning the division have continued to increase. They jumped over the Commanders at FanDuel after defeating Washington, 44-22, on Sunday. The Giants remain at the bottom of the list with +4000 odds after their loss to the Broncos.

In the standings, the Eagles are two wins ahead of the Cowboys (3-3-1) and the Commanders (3-4).

FanDuel

Current Past Eagles Current -280 Past -135 Cowboys Current +550 Past +900 Commanders Current +600 Past +160 Giants Current +4000 Past +5000

DraftKings

Current Past Eagles Current -260 Past -120 Commanders Current +450 Past +130 Cowboys Current +600 Past +1300 Giants Current +4000 Past +4500

At FanDuel, the Eagles trail behind the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions as the favorites to win the conference. At DraftKings, the Eagles also fall behind the Los Angeles Rams.

FanDuel

Current Past Packers Current +380 Past +370 Lions Current +430 Past +470 Eagles Current +480 Past +500 Rams Current +650 Past +750 Bucs Current +850 Past +800 49ers Current +1000 Past +1000

DraftKings

Current Past Packers Current +425 Past +425 Lions Current +425 Past +425 Rams Current +450 Past +700 Eagles Current +550 Past +650 Bucs Current +800 Past +700 49ers Current +1000 Past --

Super Bowl odds

After Week 7, the Eagles remain among the top five Super Bowl favorites at FanDuel. However, at DraftKings, the Birds have fallen out of the top five, landing behind the Rams and surging Indianapolis Colts.

FanDuel

Current Past Chiefs Current +500 Past +700 Bills Current +700 Past +500 Packers Current +750 Past +750 Lions Current +800 Past +900 Eagles Current +1000 Past +1000 Colts Current +1300 Past --

DraftKings

Current Past Chiefs Current +500 Past +800 Bills Current +750 Past +500 Packers Current +800 Past +800 Lions Current +800 Past +800 Rams Current +900 Past +1400 Colts Current +1000 Past -- Eagles Current +1100 Past +1300

MVP odds

Jalen Hurts’ MVP odds have slightly improved after his perfect performance in the Eagles’ win over the Vikings. Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, and Baker Mayfield continue to battle for the top three spots at both sportsbooks.

FanDuel

Current Past Patrick Mahomes Current +175 Past +270 Josh Allen Current +350 Past +140 Baker Mayfield Current +450 Past +470 Drake Maye Current +700 Past -- Matthew Stafford Current +1200 Past -- Jalen Hurts Current +3300 Past +6000

DraftKings

Current Past Patrick Mahomes Current +150 Past +225 Baker Mayfield Current +320 Past +425 Josh Allen Current +400 Past +185 Drake Maye Current +950 Past -- Matthew Stafford Current +1000 Past +1500 Jalen Hurts Current +4000 Past +5000

Offensive player of the year

After another subpar performance in Week 7 in which the running back finished with just 14 carries for 44 yards, Saquon Barkley continues to fall out of the race for offensive player of the year. But at this point, Colts running back Jonathan Taylor is the clear favorite to win the award.

FanDuel

Current Past Jonathan Taylor Current -145 Past +150 Jaxon Smith-Njigba Current +650 Past +450 Christian McCaffrey Current +800 Past +650 Bijan Robinson Current +900 Past +500 Puka Nacua Current +1100 Past +600 Saquon Barkley Current +6500 Past +6000

DraftKings

Current Past Jonathan Taylor Current +100 Past -- Christian McCaffrey Current +500 Past -- Bijan Robinson Current +650 Past -- Jaxon Smith-Njigba Current +650 Past -- Puka Nacua Current +1000 Past -- Saquon Barkley Current +6500 Past --

