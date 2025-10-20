Skip to content
Eagles

Eagles open as heavy favorites vs. Giants despite recent blowout loss to New York; updated Super Bowl, MVP odds

Will the Eagles avenge their 34-17 loss to the Giants from Week 6? Did their victory over the Vikings change their odds to win the NFC?

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (left) and New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (right) will face off for the second time of the season.
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (left) and New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (right) will face off for the second time of the season.

The Eagles clawed their way back into the win column with a 28-22 victory over the Carson Wentz-led Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

The Birds continued to struggle in the run game as Saquon Barkley finished the night with 18 carries for 44 yards. But that didn’t seem to matter as Jalen Hurts sparked the offense, throwing for 326 yards and three touchdowns to earn a perfect passer rating. Meanwhile, it was a bend-don’t-break defense for the Birds, who allowed the Vikings to get into the red zone six times, holding them to five field goals and just one touchdown, including twice where touchdowns were negated either by replay review or a Minnesota penalty.

So while the Eagles (5-2) came away with a win, it was another close one.

Now, for the second time in less than three weeks, they will face off against the New York Giants, this time for a Sunday afternoon Week 8 matchup at Lincoln Financial Field. From the Birds’ chances of picking up a win before hitting their bye week, to updates on the Super Bowl and year-end awards, here are the latest FanDuel and DraftKings odds for the upcoming game and beyond …

Eagles vs. Giants odds
NFC East odds update
NFC odds update
Super Bowl odds
MVP odds
Offensive player of the year

Eagles vs. Giants odds

The Birds were coming off their first loss of the season to the Denver Broncos when they faced the Giants in Week 6 at MetLife Stadium on short rest, resulting in a 34-17 loss on Thursday Night Football.

The Giants posted their highest offensive output to that point under rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart, with the Eagles defense missing Jalen Carter and, for most of the night, Quinyon Mitchell. Now, not only do they have two of their best defenders back, but they’ll also have a full week to prepare.

While the Eagles are coming off a win that saw Jalen Hurts earn a perfect passer rating and his two star receivers turn in fantastic performances, the Giants are coming off an embarrassing 33-32 loss to the Broncos after blowing 19-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Ahead of the Week 8 matchup at the Linc, sportsbooks are favoring Philly, who opens as touchdown favorites.

FanDuel

  1. Spread: Giants +7 (-112); Eagles -7 (-108)

  2. Moneyline: Giants (+290); Eagles (-360)

  3. Total: Over 43.5 (-105); Under 43.5 (-115)

DraftKings

  1. Spread: Giants +7 (-110); Eagles -7 (-110)

  2. Moneyline: Giants (+280); Eagles (-335)

  3. Total: Over 44.5 (-105); Under 44.5 (-115)

The Eagles beat the Cowboys in their season opener, and remain in first place in the NFC East.
The Eagles beat the Cowboys in their season opener, and remain in first place in the NFC East.

NFC East odds update

Coming off a victory in Minnesota, the Eagles are still the favorites to win the NFC East.

Meanwhile, the Dallas Cowboys’ odds of winning the division have continued to increase. They jumped over the Commanders at FanDuel after defeating Washington, 44-22, on Sunday. The Giants remain at the bottom of the list with +4000 odds after their loss to the Broncos.

In the standings, the Eagles are two wins ahead of the Cowboys (3-3-1) and the Commanders (3-4).

FanDuel

Eagles
Current
-280
Past
-135
Cowboys
Current
+550
Past
+900
Commanders
Current
+600
Past
+160
Giants
Current
+4000
Past
+5000

DraftKings

Eagles
Current
-260
Past
-120
Commanders
Current
+450
Past
+130
Cowboys
Current
+600
Past
+1300
Giants
Current
+4000
Past
+4500

NFC odds update

At FanDuel, the Eagles trail behind the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions as the favorites to win the conference. At DraftKings, the Eagles also fall behind the Los Angeles Rams.

FanDuel

Packers
Current
+380
Past
+370
Lions
Current
+430
Past
+470
Eagles
Current
+480
Past
+500
Rams
Current
+650
Past
+750
Bucs
Current
+850
Past
+800
49ers
Current
+1000
Past
+1000

DraftKings

Packers
Current
+425
Past
+425
Lions
Current
+425
Past
+425
Rams
Current
+450
Past
+700
Eagles
Current
+550
Past
+650
Bucs
Current
+800
Past
+700
49ers
Current
+1000
Past
--
The Kansas City Chiefs are the favorites to win the Super Bowl after their 31-0 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.
The Kansas City Chiefs are the favorites to win the Super Bowl after their 31-0 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Super Bowl odds

After Week 7, the Eagles remain among the top five Super Bowl favorites at FanDuel. However, at DraftKings, the Birds have fallen out of the top five, landing behind the Rams and surging Indianapolis Colts.

FanDuel

Chiefs
Current
+500
Past
+700
Bills
Current
+700
Past
+500
Packers
Current
+750
Past
+750
Lions
Current
+800
Past
+900
Eagles
Current
+1000
Past
+1000
Colts
Current
+1300
Past
--

DraftKings

Chiefs
Current
+500
Past
+800
Bills
Current
+750
Past
+500
Packers
Current
+800
Past
+800
Lions
Current
+800
Past
+800
Rams
Current
+900
Past
+1400
Colts
Current
+1000
Past
--
Eagles
Current
+1100
Past
+1300

MVP odds

Jalen Hurts’ MVP odds have slightly improved after his perfect performance in the Eagles’ win over the Vikings. Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, and Baker Mayfield continue to battle for the top three spots at both sportsbooks.

FanDuel

Patrick Mahomes
Current
+175
Past
+270
Josh Allen
Current
+350
Past
+140
Baker Mayfield
Current
+450
Past
+470
Drake Maye
Current
+700
Past
--
Matthew Stafford
Current
+1200
Past
--
Jalen Hurts
Current
+3300
Past
+6000

DraftKings

Patrick Mahomes
Current
+150
Past
+225
Baker Mayfield
Current
+320
Past
+425
Josh Allen
Current
+400
Past
+185
Drake Maye
Current
+950
Past
--
Matthew Stafford
Current
+1000
Past
+1500
Jalen Hurts
Current
+4000
Past
+5000
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor recorded three more touchdowns on Sunday.
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor recorded three more touchdowns on Sunday.

Offensive player of the year

After another subpar performance in Week 7 in which the running back finished with just 14 carries for 44 yards, Saquon Barkley continues to fall out of the race for offensive player of the year. But at this point, Colts running back Jonathan Taylor is the clear favorite to win the award.

FanDuel

Jonathan Taylor
Current
-145
Past
+150
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Current
+650
Past
+450
Christian McCaffrey
Current
+800
Past
+650
Bijan Robinson
Current
+900
Past
+500
Puka Nacua
Current
+1100
Past
+600
Saquon Barkley
Current
+6500
Past
+6000

DraftKings

Jonathan Taylor
Current
+100
Past
--
Christian McCaffrey
Current
+500
Past
--
Bijan Robinson
Current
+650
Past
--
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Current
+650
Past
--
Puka Nacua
Current
+1000
Past
--
Saquon Barkley
Current
+6500
Past
--

