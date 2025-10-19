Jalen Hurts has never been better in saving the Eagles against the Vikings

MINNEAPOLIS — Jalen Hurts was rolling to his right, and he continued that way until the slice of available space for him to keep rolling got precariously thin. It was third-and-13 midway through the fourth quarter Sunday, the Eagles leading by two and one failed play away from handing the ball — and maybe the game — back to the Vikings. Two Minnesota defenders, tackle Javon Hargrave and linebacker Dallas Turner, were chasing Hurts, right at his heels, when he zipped a pass to A.J. Brown right at the marker. Thirteen yards. A first down. Just what the Eagles needed, just when they needed it.

That was Hurts all day, all throughout the Eagles’ 28-22 victory. Whatever they needed, he gave them. And they needed a lot. Their offensive line is as leaky and damaged as The Titanic post-iceberg. Center Cam Jurgens, who already was playing through pain while still recovering from offseason back surgery, left Sunday’s game with a knee injury. Brett Toth replaced him, and the line, which was rarely opening holes for Saquon Barkley as it was, pretty much stopped generating push on any run plays. Those struggles have done more than just render Barkley mortal. They have made him practically a nonfactor. That ought to be impossible, and it certainly ought to be impossible for the Eagles to win when it happens.

But it did, and they won anyway. They won because Vic Fangio’s defense kept holding the Vikings to field goals in the red zone, and because Carson Wentz — as anyone who remembers his Eagles career knows — remains a maddeningly inconsistent quarterback: glorious individual plays one moment, inexplicable mistakes the next. He threw two interceptions, one of which edge-rush Jalyx Hurt (who played safety in college) returned for a touchdown.

Mostly, though, the Eagles won because their quarterback was as good as he’s ever been for them. Hurts was 19-of-23 for 326 yards, three touchdowns, and a perfect passer rating of 158.3. He got the ball to his two playmakers on the outside often; Brown and DeVonta Smith combined for 304 receiving yards and all three of those scores. Offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo even broke from what had been par for his play-calling course over the season’s first six weeks by putting Hurts under center and having him throw, and throw deep, from that formation, including on Smith’s 79-yard TD catch in the third quarter.

Hurts’ final completion was again to Brown — and just as vital as his previous one. Third-and-9 with 1 minute, 45 seconds to go, the sound rising inside U.S. Bank Stadium, the Eagles needing a first down to force the Vikings to burn their timeouts, and Hurts lofted a rainbow to Brown for 45 yards, for that all-important first down, for a chance to finish the Vikings off, finally. The Eagles are 5-2. Jalen Hurts saved them with his arm. Deep breaths all around.